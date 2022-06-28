Portsmouth Police search for man considered person of interest in homicide
PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police Department have identified a person of interest in the Hickory Street homicide investigation that killed a 19-year-old man.
Detectives are looking for 18-year-old Deon Marqual Wade (pictured above).
Investigators are also looking for two vehicles of interest: a black sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra and a silver minivan that could be a Dodge Caravan or Journey.
