Portsmouth Police search for man considered person of interest in homicide

By Alton Worley II, Web Staff
 2 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police Department have identified a person of interest in the Hickory Street homicide investigation that killed a 19-year-old man.

Detectives are looking for 18-year-old Deon Marqual Wade (pictured above).

Investigators are also looking for two vehicles of interest: a black sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra and a silver minivan that could be a Dodge Caravan or Journey.

Related: 19-year-old man shot to death on Hickory Street in Portsmouth

Comments / 1

