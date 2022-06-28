ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Are Reportedly Shifting Their Relationship from 'Low Profile' to Red-Carpet Ready

By Kristyn Burtt
 2 days ago
Ever since Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were spotted holding hands at a wedding in Montecito, California in January 2021, they have done their best to keep their relationship off the radar as much as possible. That strategy might be changing as the duo starts to inch slowly toward the spotlight as a couple.

The initial reasons why they didn’t want too much attention on them had everything to do with Wilde’s children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, with her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, which makes total sense. “At first, they were very aware of how others would perceive their relationship so for the sake of her kids and Jason [Sudeikis], they wanted to keep things low profile,” a source told Entertainment Tonight . Outside of that awkward (and very public) moment where Wilde was served child custody papers on stage at Cinema Con, the two actors are co-parenting pretty well.

With that situation settling down and the upcoming press tour for their film, Don’t Worry Darling , which Wilde directed, and Styles starred in, they reportedly feel like it’s time to take things up a notch. The insider revealed that “ they’re in such a good place and so confident in their relationship” and while “privacy is still very important to both of them, they also want to live their lives authentically.” That means fans might see a little more “PDA and speaking about each other publicly” when the movie comes out on Sept. 23.

Wilde has enjoyed fangirling as an audience member on several of Styles’ tour stops earlier this year, but they’ve otherwise kept their relationship behind closed doors. It feels like it’s all about to change as they slowly step onto the red carpet and share a little bit more of themselves as a couple in the entertainment industry.

Margie McCormick
14h ago

That's a terrible picture of her! Way too much makeup. She's actually very pretty, and younger looking than that image

