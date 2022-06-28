USWNT vs. Colombia live stream: USA friendly game prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, time, news,

Serie A has decided to change the way they award the Scudetto. Starting in the 2022/23, season if two teams arrive at the end of the season with even points, they will have to play a one match playoff to determine who will win the Scudetto and take home the title. If two sides have the same points after 38 games they will play a ninety minutes match and then go to penalties if there is no winner after the final whistle. If there were to be a three team tie, a detached table would determine the two teams that would have the right to play the playoff final, meaning the three teams' point totals against each other would be used to determine the top two. This is a huge change, one that can potentially create a Serie A final for the title, but it's also important to note that this scenario happened once already, back in 1964 when Inter Milan and Bologna played a playoff Scudetto final which Bologna won against Helenio Herrera's side.

