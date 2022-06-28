ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

This is motherhood: Laugh and learn with comedian Hollie Harper

By Motherly
This episode is sponsored by Target. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas.

In this special bonus episode of “This is Motherhood,” host Joyce Brewer checks in with the very funny comedian, writer, and actress, Hollie Harper. Hollie is best known for her sketch comedy show American Candy and she’s also the creator, producer, and host of BRIC TV’s Hella Late with Hollie Harper, a Black woman lead, late-night, comedic talk and variety show. Hollie is also a mom of two and frequently writes about her experience as a Black mom. In this conversation, she shares all the parts of being a Black mom that are hilarious – and why she’s sometimes a little too over-the-top for her kids.

Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

