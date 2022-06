MYRTLE BEACH — After a two-year hiatus, the city is bringing back a mass notification system to alert residents about severe weather emergencies, threats and more. The system will allow the city to send simultaneous alerts to groups and individuals regarding emergencies, potential threats as well as other day-to-day communications. The system would be free and signing up would be voluntary. Those who sign up can stop receiving notifications at any time.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO