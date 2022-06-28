ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itemlive.com

Lynn Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patrick Tutwiler’s legacy will last

By Thor Jourgensen
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 2 days ago

The field of education is one of constant change. We are always looking for ways to improve the craft of educating our students. There are always new teaching philosophies: some good, some not so good.

There are always educational “buzz words,” which — as teachers will attest — change on a daily basis.

We move our classrooms and our seating charts around and educators have a new list of students every year.

We differentiate our lessons to meet the needs of all of our students and educators, and even switch grade levels or subject material.

However, the one thing many educators will tell you that they would like to remain consistent is solid leadership.

We want leadership that supports us and our students. We want a leader who always tries to make the right choices for the students. We want leaders that, even if we disagree with them, are passionate and wear that passion on their sleeves.

Schools and entire systems need and rely on that form of leadership. But it is often hard to find and very hard to replace.

The Lynn Public Schools have that leadership in Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patrick Tutwiler until August 12.

After that, we will lose a leader whose style of leadership has helped move the Lynn school system into modern times.

Dr. Tutwiler guided us through a major computer virus and a global pandemic. He helped to bring many changes to the ever-changing school system in Lynn. He represented students who needed a voice.

As I drove home after our School Committee meeting on June 23, I reflected on Dr. Tutwiler’s words detailing his decision and I felt deeply moved and thankful that I was able to work with him.

One of the reasons I ran for School Committee in 2021 was to be able to work with him. I saw what he was doing to help my children navigate Lynn schools. I admired and thought very highly of him.

Being an educator myself, I was thrilled when I was elected and would be able to work with another passionate educator. I would be able to watch him up close and work with him to help see his vision through.

My time with him was short, unfortunately. As much as I respect his courage and the honesty that informed his decision, I feel like I was robbed of a chance to see this man work and an opportunity to help him make positive change for our students.

I know we were just beginning a historic time for our schools; a time of positive change that we have not seen for some time. We owe a great deal of this positive change to Dr. Tutwiler.

I wish him nothing but positivity. His departure will literally and figuratively leave huge shoes to fill.

I know I speak for the rest of the Lynn School Committee when I say I wish him nothing but the best. To Dr. Tutwiler I say, “Enjoy your time with your family and love them as much as you can! You have pointed the ship in the right direction and, because of you, we are in the best place that we can possibly be.”

Thank you for your leadership and I will always try to “Be good, be brief, and be seated.” You have left a legacy that we can only hope to carry on.

All the best my friend!

Eric Dugan is a Lynn School Committee member.

The post Lynn Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patrick Tutwiler’s legacy will last appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 2

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston School Committee elects Mary Skipper as next superintendent

BOSTON — The Boston School Committee has chosen Mary Skipper, the superintendent of a neighboring city, to be the next superintendent of the Boston Public Schools district. The committee voted 4-3 in favor of Skipper, Superintendent of Somerville Public Schools (SPS), over Dr. Tommy Welch, a regional superintendent within Boston Public Schools (BPS), during a virtual meeting Wednesday night.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

NAACP’s Tanisha Sullivan urges Boston School Committee to ‘halt’ superintendent search process

The School Committee chair, however, stands by the process. NAACP Boston branch President and Democratic candidate for secretary of state Tanisha Sullivan says the lack of diversity of and small pool of finalists for superintendent of Boston Public Schools should have raised concerns and caused the School Committee to halt the search process — an action she is now urging the committee to take.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

In the news: Rodney Muhammad

The honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan has appointed Rodney Muhammad as the minister of the Muhammad Study Group in Cambridge. The objective of the study group is to united and organize to make positive changes in the community through the teachings of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad. With a bachelor’s degree from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education#The Lynn Public Schools
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mayor Wu announces longtime Firefighter to be next Boston Fire Commissioner

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday morning that Boston firefighter Paul F. Burke will step into the role of Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department. “It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead our Fire Department,” said Commissioner Burke. “I want to thank Mayor Wu for the opportunity to serve the residents of Boston in this role. I look forward to working with all of our firefighters to deliver this critical service to our city.”
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Mattapan gets new liaison to City Hall

Eric James is Mattapan’s new liaison for City Hall’s Office of Neighborhood Services, Mayor Wu announced this week. Liaisons work with local residents and business owners as a bridge to City Hall. A Nigerian native who arrived in Boston when he was a year old, James graduated from...
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Seeking Permission to Purchase Property in Waltham

The City Council voted to start the process to enable the City of Watertown to purchase a piece of land that lies just over the border in Waltham that could be part of an open space resource. City Council President Mark Sideris said Tuesday night that Watertown is considering purchasing...
wgbh.org

Boston City Council partially overrides Wu’s budget veto

In an unprecedented move, Boston’s City Council voted Wednesday to override a portion of a mayoral budget proposal, imposing a change to an executive spending plan through unified council action. The amendment, which will allocate $2 million more towards several council priorities — including the Office of Black Male...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston has its first chief of behavioral health. Meet Dr. Kevin Simon.

“Starting with youth is a really good avenue to have the maximum potential for helping the most people.”. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, health professionals, families, and individuals working with young people have been sounding the alarm over how the ongoing public health emergency is impacting the mental health of the nation’s youth.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston Mayor Wu's inauguration fund raised $1.1 million, sparking concerns about potential conflicts

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's extensive inauguration ceremony this week is funded by some of the largest developers, businesses and lobbying firms in the city. The festivities are slated for Thursday, more than seven months after she was officially sworn-in, because of last winter's omicron surge. The ceremony and "summer block party" will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall Plaza.
BOSTON, MA
FireRescue1

Photos: Boston Fire graduates largest class of recruits

BOSTON — The largest class ever of Boston firefighters, including one woman, graduated on Friday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Members of the class of 90 recruits come from neighborhoods throughout Boston, and they will be stationed at firehouses around the city. “You can always count on...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Lake Cochituate in Natick Closed Thursday

NATICK – The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will extend the closure of Cochituate State Park in the Town of Natick until Thursday, June 30, 2022, to accommodate invasive aquatic species control work. Alternative local state parks include Callahan State Park in the City of Framingham and...
NATICK, MA
nshoremag.com

20 Ways to Have Family Fun on the North Shore This Summer

School’s out. What now? There’s plenty to be said for riding bikes in the neighborhood, playing catch in the backyard, and, of course, hitting the beach. But sometimes, you need a plan for amping up the fun. So we’ve rounded up 20 ideas for making sure you and your kids have your best summer yet.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Cochituate State Park in Natick Closed June 28-29

NATICK – On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and continuing through Wednesday, June 29, 2022, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will implement a park closure at Cochituate State Park in the Town of Natick to accommodate invasive aquatic species control work. Alternative local state parks include Callahan State...
nbcboston.com

This Summer Looks ‘More Challenging' Than Last, Boston COVID Experts Say

Amid a rising tide of omicron subvariants and community immunity, Boston doctors say this summer will look a lot different than last. A lot has changed in a year. In June 2021, the delta variant was rapidly emerging as the dominant strain. Now, the omicron variant has taken over, with two new highly-contagious omicron subvariants on track to supersede it.
BOSTON, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy