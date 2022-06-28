Lynn Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patrick Tutwiler’s legacy will last

The field of education is one of constant change. We are always looking for ways to improve the craft of educating our students. There are always new teaching philosophies: some good, some not so good.

There are always educational “buzz words,” which — as teachers will attest — change on a daily basis.

We move our classrooms and our seating charts around and educators have a new list of students every year.

We differentiate our lessons to meet the needs of all of our students and educators, and even switch grade levels or subject material.

However, the one thing many educators will tell you that they would like to remain consistent is solid leadership.

We want leadership that supports us and our students. We want a leader who always tries to make the right choices for the students. We want leaders that, even if we disagree with them, are passionate and wear that passion on their sleeves.

Schools and entire systems need and rely on that form of leadership. But it is often hard to find and very hard to replace.

The Lynn Public Schools have that leadership in Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patrick Tutwiler until August 12.

After that, we will lose a leader whose style of leadership has helped move the Lynn school system into modern times.

Dr. Tutwiler guided us through a major computer virus and a global pandemic. He helped to bring many changes to the ever-changing school system in Lynn. He represented students who needed a voice.

As I drove home after our School Committee meeting on June 23, I reflected on Dr. Tutwiler’s words detailing his decision and I felt deeply moved and thankful that I was able to work with him.

One of the reasons I ran for School Committee in 2021 was to be able to work with him. I saw what he was doing to help my children navigate Lynn schools. I admired and thought very highly of him.

Being an educator myself, I was thrilled when I was elected and would be able to work with another passionate educator. I would be able to watch him up close and work with him to help see his vision through.

My time with him was short, unfortunately. As much as I respect his courage and the honesty that informed his decision, I feel like I was robbed of a chance to see this man work and an opportunity to help him make positive change for our students.

I know we were just beginning a historic time for our schools; a time of positive change that we have not seen for some time. We owe a great deal of this positive change to Dr. Tutwiler.

I wish him nothing but positivity. His departure will literally and figuratively leave huge shoes to fill.

I know I speak for the rest of the Lynn School Committee when I say I wish him nothing but the best. To Dr. Tutwiler I say, “Enjoy your time with your family and love them as much as you can! You have pointed the ship in the right direction and, because of you, we are in the best place that we can possibly be.”

Thank you for your leadership and I will always try to “Be good, be brief, and be seated.” You have left a legacy that we can only hope to carry on.

All the best my friend!

Eric Dugan is a Lynn School Committee member.

