Resurrection – A Journey Tribute to perform at New York State Fair

Comedian Steven Rogers returns to his hometown this weekend to perform at The Funny Bone — and since his last local performance, he’s got a lot going on. Steve recently released his debut comedy album titled “Before He Was Super.” Since moving from Syracuse, Steve has been doing standup based in New York City. He’s also released an album, toured all over the country, and even been a guest on TV shows such as The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show With James Corden. A Syracuse native, Steve grew up in Liverpool before launching his career.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO