ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Resurrection – A Journey Tribute to perform at New York State Fair

By John Frasier
localsyr.com
 2 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Be good to yourself this year at the New York State Fair and see Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band on September 5 — the last day of the Fair. The...

www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Annual Town of Manlius summer musical set for July

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Manlius announced the return of their annual summer musical on Tuesday. The town is bringing “Into the Woods” to the Fayetteville-Manlius High School Auditorium on July 21, 22, and 23. The musical marks the summer production’s return after a two-year...
MANLIUS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resurrection#The New York State Fair#Journey
localsyr.com

Syracuse Trailblazers mural by acclaimed artist completed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A little over one year since the project was announced, the six-story Syracuse Trailblazers mural in Downtown Syracuse has finished. The mural was spearheaded by Frank Malfitano, the organizer for the Syracuse Jazz Fest. Malfitano decided to honor local heroes he considers under-celebrated and settled...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
localsyr.com

Tips for attending Sunday’s “Independence Day Celebration” with the Mets

(WSYR-TV) — Sunday the Syracuse Mets expected one of its largest crowds of the season due to the Independence Day Celebration. Along with the IronPigs visiting NBT Bank Stadium with the first pitch at 6:05 p.m., the “ZOOperstars” are set to entertain the children attending the game. Kids who attend can eat free before the Mets finish things off with their largest fireworks display of the season.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Eden Fresh Network distributing local food across Central New York

A new local food hub is servicing Central New York this season and beyond. Eden Fresh Network harnesses a unique concept in which farmers and specialty food producers can expand and connect with consumers. The network serves to distribute local food to customers across the area. Eden Fresh Network meets...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Comedian Steven Rogers headlines the Funny Bone Comedy Club this weekend

Comedian Steven Rogers returns to his hometown this weekend to perform at The Funny Bone — and since his last local performance, he’s got a lot going on. Steve recently released his debut comedy album titled “Before He Was Super.” Since moving from Syracuse, Steve has been doing standup based in New York City. He’s also released an album, toured all over the country, and even been a guest on TV shows such as The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show With James Corden. A Syracuse native, Steve grew up in Liverpool before launching his career.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Onondaga Community College professor to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’

A philosophy professor at Onondaga Community College is ready to tackle the big questions (and answers) on “Jeopardy!”. David Bzdak, who teaches at OCC in Syracuse, will appear as a contestant on the long-running quiz show Thursday, June 30. He grew up watching “Jeopardy!” with his grandmother and has wanted to compete for the last two decades.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Swimming in cash, Onondaga County seeks ways to spend $200 million (Good Morning CNY for June 30)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 83; Low: 67. Partly cloudy. See the 5-day forecast. MURDER-SUICIDE IN SYRACUSE: A 21-year-old woman was fatally shot Tuesday night at an apartment complex on the city’s Near West Side by her ex-boyfriend, who later shot and killed himself near the Syracuse airport, Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said Wednesday. (James McClendon photo)
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Syracuse hospital to be consolidated with St. Peter’s

Trinity Health, the owner of St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, is consolidating its leadership team with St. Peter's Hospital in Albany in an effort to save money. The administrative restructuring results in a regionalized hospital system and its senior-most leader is based in Albany.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse City’s final map proposed

(WSYR-TV) — The population statistics, individual maps of each district, and the map in printed form for the City of Syracuse are available for public inspection at the City Hall Commons Lobby (201 East Washington St.), Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 5 to 19. There will be a box to submit any written comments about the final map.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy