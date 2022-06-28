ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Japan Monitoring China-Russia Military 'Show of Force' Around Country

By John Feng
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

Japan says it's monitoring an ongoing "show of force" by the Chinese and Russian navies, whose warships have sailed in a circle around the country in recent weeks.

The seemingly coordinated operations by China's People's Liberation Army Navy and the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet have not been officially acknowledged by either Beijing or Moscow. Tokyo, meanwhile, has published regular updates about ship movements off Japanese islands.

Between June 15 and 21, between five and seven Russian warships sailed in a southwesterly direction along southern Japan before returning north via the Sea of Japan, the Japanese Defense Ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday. From June 12 to 21, a flotilla of Chinese naval vessels, numbering between three and four, also circumnavigated Japan from the northwest.

Another two PLA Navy surface action groups, numbering two to five, sailed between the East China Sea and the Western Pacific from June 21 and 24, said the statement, which was accompanied by two illustrations showing the movements of the Chinese and Russian vessels.

According to the ministry, the first group of Chinese ships sailed through the Miyako Strait, an international waterway between the Japanese islands of Miyako and Okinawa, where the balance of the 50,000 or so forward-deployed U.S. forces in Japan are stationed. The second surface group made the rare choice to sail in the 70-mile-wide corridor between Japan's westernmost island of Yonaguni and Taiwan .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203xVv_0gOStPQ700

"This is a display of military presence around Japan and can be considered a show of force," the ministry's statement said, echoing concerns articulated last week by Japanese Defense Ministry Nobuo Kishi.

Separately, the office of Japan's Joint Staff reported one Chinese warship sailing between the uninhabited Izu Islands, south of Tokyo, on Sunday. The constant presence since mid-June is the longest since China and Russia announced a 10-ship joint patrol around Japan in October 2021.

The Japanese government under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced its intention to play a more active role in preserving regional security in light of what Tokyo sees as challenges posed by an increasingly aligned Beijing and Moscow, especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Japan has territorial disputes with both China and Russia, the former over the Senkaku or Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea; the latter over the Kuril Islands or Northern Territories separating the Sea of Okhotsk from the Northern Pacific.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1geXPj_0gOStPQ700

In May, while President Joe Biden was visiting Tokyo, Chinese and Russian strategic bombers flew a joint patrol around Japan in another unmistakable show of force during a leaders' summit of the Quad nations—the United States, Japan, India and Australia.

Kishida arrived in Germany over the weekend for the start of the Group of Seven summit at Schloss Elmau, and will also be the first Japanese leader to attend the NATO summit, scheduled to be held in Madrid between June 28 and 30.

The G7 leaders endorsed stronger language against China and Russia, and for the regional status quo in Asia and Europe, in their communique on Tuesday. NATO leaders are expected to release a similarly firm rebuke of both Beijing and Moscow on Thursday.

In the meantime, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force is gearing up for the biennial Rim of the Pacific Exercise—or RIMPAC—which begins with the navies of 26 nations on Wednesday and will last through August 4.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nobuo Kishi
Person
Fumio Kishida
Daily Beast

Biden Fires U.S. Missile in Tit-for-Tat Clash with Kim Jong Un

SEOUL—The U.S., South Korea, and North Korea have all test-fired missiles in a dangerous duel that marks an abrupt escalation in tensions on the Korean peninsula. The North opened the clash on Sunday, challenging both the U.S. and South Korea’s new hardline president by firing eight short-range missiles into the sea off the east coast—the most ever fired on a single day. South Korea and the U.S. responded in kind, firing eight missiles of their own into the same sea about 90 miles south on Monday.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Of Japan#South China#Chinese#Russian#The Russian Navy#Pacific Fleet#Japanese#Pla Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Place
Madrid, Spain
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it uncovered Russian spy network involving US sanctioned lawmaker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities said they have uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has previously been accused by Washington of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) on June 24...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Putin Struggles To Stand In New Video, Sparks Illness Speculations Again

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s health has come into question again after he appeared to be shaking and struggling to stand in a recent event at the Kremlin. Video footage captured at an awards ceremony on Sunday showed Putin, 69, swaying back and forth after he awarded filmmaker Nikita Mikhailov the State Prize of the Russian Federation. Putin’s leg was also seen constantly shaking while he was standing near the podium.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Powerful Nuclear Weapon Ever Built

America dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6,1945. It was the first time a nuclear weapon was used to destroy a city and its population. This only happened twice in history. The U.S. dropped a bomb on Nagasaki three days later. Between the two, the explosions killed over 300,000 people. Several countries have […]
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
99K+
Post
883M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy