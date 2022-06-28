1 man dies in incident area of North Bay grass fire

Three men have been arrested after robbing an illegal marijuana grow in southern Santa Rosa. Last Friday morning, Sonoma Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a home burglary and shots fired on the 700 block of Todd Road. Two cars reportedly drove away from the location. One car was stopped near San Quentin prison in Marin County where the driver, 32-year-old Joseph Reyes, was detained. Found in his vehicle was an empty gun magazine, a large amount of cash, and an eighth ounce jar of weed. The second vehicle hit spike strips on Highway 101, took the East Washington Street off-ramp, and stopped on Wilson Street. The two occupants, Onnie Broussard and Jabril Tom, were arrested and deputies found about 25 pounds of processed weed in the car and a loaded handgun near the car. Deputies later learned that the residence that was robbed was growing a large amount of marijuana illegally and that some of it was stolen. No shooting victim was found.

