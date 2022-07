(NOBLESVILLE, Ind.) – Hamilton County commissioners are highlighting a strong balance sheet and a busy construction schedule in their annual State of the County address. The county expects to finish a third new interchange on State Road 37 through Fishers and Noblesville this fall, part of a redesign Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt calls transformational. A double roundabout at 126th Street is already complete, with a similar interchange at 131st expected to open this summer, and a new diamond interchange at 146th slated to be complete this fall. Heirbrandt says the changes will relieve traffic backups in the rapidly growing county.

