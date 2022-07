Elizabethtown Police helped convict a Texas man accused of making and selling fake debit and credit cards. According to court documents, 35 year-old Bronson Meador briefly lived in Elizabethtown in 2021. During that time, he was engaged in a months-long scheme to obtain and use counterfeit and unauthorized credit and debit cards, as well as, other personal and financial information for his own personal benefit, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO