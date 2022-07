As of the end of the 2021-22 school year, Clayton County Public Schools face a shortage of about 200 teachers. Human Resources Director Alisha Albritten told board members at the June 27 meeting that, as of July 2022, 504 teachers had “separated” from the school system, whether they had resigned, retired, been dismissed, or not had their contracts renewed. However, she added, CCPS has hired about 300 new teachers since then:

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO