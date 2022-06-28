ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas migrant deaths ‘a horrific human tragedy’, says San Antonio mayor

By Samira Asma-Sadeque
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9Rou_0gOSruew00
People found dead inside a trailer truck in San Antonio<br>Christine and Michael Ybarra embrace at the scene where people were found dead inside a trailer truck in San Antonio, Texas, U.S. June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Photograph: Kaylee Greenlee Beal/Reuters

The deaths of 50 people crossing into the US from countries south of the border on Monday prompted an outpouring of compassion from some while others seized on the chance to criticize American immigration policies.

After the dead were found in a trailer abandoned in a remote area in a south-west part of his city, San Antonio’s mayor, Ron Nirenberg, called the discovery “a horrific human tragedy”.

Related: Fifty migrants found dead inside abandoned Texas trailer truck

“The plight of migrants seeking refuge is always a humanitarian crisis, but tonight we are dealing with a horrific human tragedy, so I would urge you all to think compassionately,” Nirenberg said.

At the opposite end of the spectrum was Texas’s governor, Greg Abbott, who quickly pointed at Joe Biden and attributed the deaths to the president’s immigration policies, which opened up legal pathways for immigrants that his predecessor Donald Trump had tried to close off.

“These deaths are on Biden,” Abbott wrote . “They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law.”

The remark drew a sharp rebuke from Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, who said Abbott and other Republicans were playing politics at an inappropriate time.

“The fact of the matter is [that] the border is closed,” Jean-Pierre said. If the border were not closed, people would not be risking everything to try to sneak across, she argued.

Biden himself issued a statement pledging to “continue to do everything possible" to stop” human smugglers who sneak people into the US without permission in exchange for pay, preying on aspiring migrants who sometimes don’t survive the trek into the country.

“This incident underscores the need to go after the multi-billion dollar criminal smuggling industry preying on migrants and leading to far too many innocent deaths,” Biden’s statement said.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said at least 22 people from his country were among the dead in what is thought to be one of the worst migrant disasters in the US. He said their deaths resulted from poverty and desperation, expressed condolences to the families left grieving after Monday’s grim findings, and promised his government’s help in repatriating their loved ones’ bodies.

Meanwhile, the Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke said the nation needed to take steps to “dismantle human smuggling rings”. Authorities suspect the dead – from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala – were being smuggled across the border by human traffickers for hire, colloquially known as coyotes.

“We need urgent action – dismantle human smuggling rings and replace them with expanded avenues for legal migration that reflect our values and meet our country’s needs,” he tweeted on Monday.

The homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, whose department leads agencies investigating the deaths in the trailer, said the Biden administration was already taking some of the steps O’Rourke mentioned.

“Human smugglers are callous individuals who have no regard for the vulnerable people they exploit and endanger in order to make a profit,” Mayorkas said on Twitter . “We will work alongside our partners to hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable and continue to take action to disrupt smuggling networks.”

Pope Francis, whose Roman Catholic church enjoys immense support in Latin America, lamented the deaths near San Antonio and 23 others on Friday at the border between Spain and Morocco.

“I sorrowfully heard the news of the tragedy of the migrants in Texas and Melilla,” he said on Twitter. “Let us pray together for these brothers and sisters who died following their hope of a better life; and for ourselves, may the Lord might open our hearts so these misfortunes never happen again.”

Comments / 45

Sleeper69 SixtyNine
2d ago

Unfortunate, it truly is. However, if they would have stayed home, or tried doing it legally. this tragedy would never have happened. Democrats should be held liable.

Reply(3)
26
Akiko Creed
2d ago

I am sad for the human life lost. However, this is the risk that they took to come to the US illegally. Maybe stronger borders and better immigration policy could help reduce these tragedies. Again, sorry but the Democrats have created a loosey-goosey immigration system that makes illegal border crossing seem a little easy amd possible. If we had tight policies, maybe illegals would think twice about doing this.

Reply
11
Seymour
2d ago

Please stay in your own country. it is too hot to be traveling in a truck this time of the year. Apply for entry in your own country.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Three in custody after 46 migrants found dead in San Antonio tractor-trailer

Fourty-six people were found dead in a tractor-trailer near San Antonio, Texas, on Monday evening, local police said. Initial reports suggest the victims were migrants who had recently crossed the border. The trailer was discovered on a road southwest of the city’s downtown by a local worker who heard a cry for help around 6pm, police said. When he came to investigate, he found the doors partially open and a number of deceased individuals inside. Sixteen survivors, including four children, were taken to local hospitals suffering from heat stroke and heat exhaustion, the city’s fire chief Charles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Ron Nirenberg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pope Francis
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

'This is a horrifying decision': 'Heartbroken' Michelle Obama leads furious criticism of SCOTUS overturning of Roe v. Wade - as Amy Schumer blasts justices for following 'intentions of slave-owning rapists who've been dead for hundreds for years'

Michelle Obama and Amy Schumer are leading the furious public criticism of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade today - with the former First Lady slamming the move as 'horrifying' while warning that it will have 'devastating consequences' for women across the US. Dozens of celebrities have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honduras#Guatemala#Immigration Policy#Reuters#American
americanmilitarynews.com

Border Patrol finds 52 adults, 3 minors hidden in pepper shipment

Border Patrol agents discovered 55 people, including three minors, hidden inside a tractor-trailer hauling pallets of peppers on Thursday. The smuggling attempt resulted in the arrest of truck driver Oscar Richmond Jr., who was charged with smuggling people in the country illegally. A criminal complaint said Richmond arrived at the...
EDINBURG, TX
The Independent

Death toll rises to 51 after Mexican and Guatemalan migrants ‘stacked’ in San Antonio tractor trailer

Officials report that the death toll in the horrific incident where bodies were found “stacked” inside a truck’s tractor-trailer near San Antonio has grown to at least 51 people.Mexico’s foreign secretary Marcelo Ebrard tweeted early on Tuesday that US authorities had confirmed that at least 50 individuals had died, a figure that had grown by four since it was reported on Monday night that a trailer was discovered on a road southwest of the city’s downtown by a local worker who heard a cry for help. Later on Tuesday the death toll rose to 51.When he came to investigate,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
The Guardian

The Guardian

336K+
Followers
81K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy