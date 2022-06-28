ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630 4GB Graphics Card Launched Packing 512 CUDA Cores

By Mark Tyson
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 2 days ago

Nvidia has stealth-launched the GeForce GTX 1630 graphics card without fanfare. The new GPU takes its place as the lowest-end GTX 16-series graphics card, outgunned by popular but already entry-level cards such as the GeForce GTX 1650. You can find full official details about the new GPU on the GeForce GTX 16 product pages . Moreover, a new GeForce Game Ready driver has been released with added support for the little GTX 1630.

Over recent weeks we caught some glances of the impending release of the GTX 1630 via the usual leaks and spills. It turns out the preliminary details we had from these sources were accurate, as you can see from the abridged GTX 16-Series comparison table below. We chose the nearest neighbor GTX 1650 and the very popular GTX 1660 Super for comparison.

GeForce
GTX 1660 SUPER

GeForce
GTX 1650 (G5)

GeForce
GTX 1650 (G6)

GeForce
GTX 1630

Nvidia CUDA Cores

1408

896

896

512

Boost Clock (GHz)

1785

1665

1590

1785

Base Clock (GHz)

1530

1485

1410

1740

Memory Config

6GB GDDR6

4GB GDDR5

4GB GDDR6

4GB GDDR6

Memory Interface Width

192-bit

128-bit

128-bit

64-bit

TDP (W)

120

75

75

75

Nvidia hasn't blogged about the new graphics card, which is thought to be positioned to replace the aging GTX 1050 Ti, as well as provide better price competition against up and coming entry level gaming GPUs like the AMD Radeon RX 6400 and Intel Arc A380 .

The cuts to the already bottom rung GTX 1650 models look quite severe. The new GTX 1630 sports 43% fewer CUDA cores, and a narrow 64-bit memory bus, but it's based off the same TSMC 12nm TU117 die. On the positive side, the fast GPU clocks should help raise it up if you keep graphical quality/details/resolution low-ish or play mostly old titles and emulators. NVENC and NVDEC remain present for accelerated video codec duties (Nvidia's table says Turing but it should be Volta for TU117), and this little card can support up to 7680x4320 @ 60Hz and multi-monitors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cr78j_0gOSrnj500

(Image credit: EVGA)

Nvidia says that partners including Asus, Colorful , EVGA , Galaxy, Gigabyte , Inno3D , MSI, Palit , PNY, and Zotac have lined up GeForce GTX 1630 models for your 'delight.' For your convenience, we have linked to the product pages and press releases that are live at the time of writing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dPNc_0gOSrnj500

(Image credit: Palit)

As for pricing, we don't have any US pricing at this time, but Colorful branded GTX 1630 GPUs have been spotted in China for the local equivalent of $165. Remember China includes 13% sales tax in consumer prices, but this still looks like premium pricing for the curious and early-birds. All indications are that the GTX 1630 will fall well behind the GTX 1650, which will also put it far below the RX 6400. Unless you want to do video encoding.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Asus and Gigabyte predict motherboard sales will fall 25% this year as GPU bundles lose appeal

In a nutshell: Graphics card prices and availability finally returning to (somewhat) normal levels is excellent news for consumers, but motherboard manufacturers are unlikely to be as pleased. Asus and Gigabyte, who combined make up 70% of the mobo market, have warned that they expect sales to fall by around 25% compared to last year. And it seems much of the decline is due to people not needing to buy a new motherboard just to get the bundled GPU.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Schenker refreshes Via 15 Pro ultrabooks with AMD Ryzen 7 5700U APUs running at 35 W and 1440p displays

With the refreshed Via 15 Pro M22, Schenker is offering a 1.45 kg ultrabook that integrates AMD's efficient eight-core Ryzen 7 5700U, a 15.6 inch WQHD IPS display and two upgradeable M.2 SSD and RAM slots. This type of configuration would normally be featured in significantly heavier gaming laptops with dedicated graphics cards, yet the Via 15 Pro only comes with AMD's energy-efficient Radeon iGPU. Schenker is thus targeting developers, programmers, and creative professionals.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Turing
TechSpot

Asrock BIOS update adds Intel Raptor Lake CPU support to its 600-series motherboards

What just happened? It seems Asrock wants to be ahead of the pack when it comes to getting ready for Raptor Lake. Intel's new processors don't arrive until later this year, but the Taiwanese firm has already announced BIOS updates for its 600-series motherboards that add support for the 13th-gen CPUs. And, as some of these boards use DDR4, Asrock has confirmed that Intel will keep supporting the memory type rather than going down AMD's Zen 4 path and switching to DDR5-only.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Review

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (starts at $2,499.99; $3,999.99 as tested) is a cutting-edge gaming laptop for enthusiasts who want the latest, greatest technology—and we do mean, all of it. It’s a refinement of the existing Duo 15, bumping up the screen size while scooting the innovative secondary screen back a bit, to create a closer-to-seamless dual-display setup. It’s an effective design, bolstered by an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU powering top-end gaming performance. All of this is achieved within a thin, elegant chassis packed with advanced features. You can easily see where the sky-high price comes from, so while it isn’t for most shoppers, the Duo 16 does deliver for deep-pocketed early adopters.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

AMD Ryzen 7000 mobile specs revealed, may rival Intel’s best

A new leak gives us more insight into the specifications of the upcoming AMD Dragon Range and AMD Phoenix CPUs. Both of these lineups are the next-generation Zen 4 processors made for laptops, although each will have its own niche. With the specifications of Dragon Range and Phoenix now coming...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Gpu#Graphics Card#Nvidia Geforce#Amd Graphics#Gpu#Intel Arc
Android Police

The Asus ROG Phone 3's Android 12 update is here at last with some major UI changes

Let's be real — Asus is hardly the brand you'd want to go for if software updates are a priority. Remember when the ROG Phone 3 had to wait for almost a year for Android 11 after the version's release? You'd expect something of its price to be rushed through the fast lane when it comes to updates, but nope, that's far from reality. Still, at least the company is firm with its promises — a guarantee of two years of Android updates was given, and since the device was launched with Android 10 back in July 2020, it's now time for possibly the final major update for it.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Intel Core i9-13900K leak suggests a speedy flagship CPU

Intel’s Raptor Lake flagship has been spotted again, with another engineering sample (ES) chip floating around out there which has been benchmarked, and is shown running with considerably faster clock speeds than the last sample CPU we saw. VideoCardz (opens in new tab) flagged up this one, spotting it...
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

I used AI to help Nvidia design an 800W version of the RTX 4090

Nvidia's reportedly been testing an over-powered version of its upcoming GPUs, so I figured I'd help with the overall design. I'm not above a little derivative foolishness of a bleak monday morning. And so I asked the AI painter de jour, DALL-E mini (opens in new tab), to help visualise what an 800W RTX 4090 (opens in new tab) might look like should the green team go all out. I think DALL-E has actually nailed the cooling array, so I'm going to steal it and see if I can get a design credit from Jen-Hsun.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
Country
China
Apple Insider

Daily deals June 29: $500 off RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, MagSafe Battery Pack for $87, 46% off Razer mini keyboard, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Wednesday's bestdeals include $280 off Eero Pro 6E router 3-pack, 70% off a 13QT Air Fryer, $193 off 12TB WD HDD, and much more.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Razer Blade 14, 10.2-inch iPad, and more

We have more deals coming your way, but this time, we are focusing on some of the best gaming laptops available, as you can now purchase a new Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop for $2,400 after scoring a 14 percent discount that will get you $400 savings. This model comes powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, and a 14-inch QHD+ display with 160Hz refresh rates, THX Spatial Audio, Vapor Chamber Cooling, and other great features.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

HP Tablet 11-be0097nr Review

Low-priced Windows tablets (or detachable 2-in-1 models with snap-on keyboards) are less popular than Android or iPadOS tablets for good reason—most struggle with day-to-day tasks and don't include accessories. That describes the Microsoft Surface Go 3 and the HP competitor seen here, the Tablet 11-be0097nr ($379.99 as tested, exclusive of its key accessories). The 11-inch HP slate has some good qualities—its touch screen offers a better image than you'd get from an inexpensive laptop, and its rotating camera is impressively sharp and colorful.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Samsung beats Intel and TSMC to major chipmaking tech that'll one day power our gaming PCs

They're called gate-all-around transistors, and everyone's looking to use them in the near future. Samsung is the first chipmaker to roll out a brand new technology, one which will eventually be used by all major chipmakers and find its way into all manner of computer chips, including those from Intel, Nvidia, and AMD. It's called gate-all-around (GAA), and it changes the way in which transistors, the building blocks of all our tech products, will be made.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Desktop PC for 2022

While it's true that only one out of every five computers sold is a desktop, we think it's time for people to give more consideration to desktop computers. Laptops and tablets sure are portable and convenient, but when you're spending nearly your whole day on the computer it can be better to have a big-screen monitor -- or even a multiple-monitor setup.
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy