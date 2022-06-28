ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fargo’s first director of DEI reflects after one year on the job

By Tasha Carvell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO (KFGO) – One year into the job, Fargo’s first ever Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Director says he’s just getting started. Dr. Terry Hogan says a big part of his role is giving people of all cultures and communities a voice in city government. “One of...

Minnesotans working in North Dakota left out of MN Hero Pay

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in Minnesota but work in North Dakota, you do not qualify for Minnesota Hero Pay. Hero Pay was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, giving frontline workers in certain essential jobs a bonus check courtesy of the state.
FARGO, ND
Meet The New Owners Of The Labor Club In Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Labor Club in Valley City has new owners. Don and Bonnie Larson purchased the establishment from Kerry Anderson earlier this year. Bonnie worked in the bar business with her family for nearly 20 years before owning another business with her husband Don. Don...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Grand Farms Buys Land Near Casselton For Innovation Facility

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Farm unveils the location of its future Innovation Facility site. The property is on the southwest corner of exit 328 off I-94, about two miles west of Casselton. Grand Farm has been deploying AgTech projects on donated land south of Fargo since its launch...
CASSELTON, ND
4th of July celebrations around the valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you are looking to catch a fireworks display this 4th of July, there are a lot of options around the Red River Valley. Moorhead: The Moorhead Business Association is hosting the 49th annual 4th of July Fireworks Show. Fireworks will blast off from Horizon Park at 3801 24th Avenue South in Moorhead at dusk, lasting approximately 25 minutes. The park will be closed starting at 3:30 p.m. The group says fireworks can be viewed from almost anywhere in Moorhead and corresponding music will be playing on BOB 95.1.
Fargo, ND
Otter Tail wants to suspend credit-card fees

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Customers in South Dakota who use credit cards to pay their utility bills from Otter Tail Power could be getting a small temporary reprieve. The company based in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, has asked South Dakota regulators for approval to suspend its payment-processing company’s credit card convenience fee of $2.25.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
Hospital leaders in Fargo react to Roe reversal

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Abortion is set to become illegal in North Dakota, as a law banning the procedure is awaiting certification from the Attorney General. A trigger law could soon make it a felony for anyone to perform abortions in the state, except to save the life of the mother. The impact is far reaching and likely to have practical impacts on local hospitals: including maternal healthcare, liability on the part of physicians and emergency care.
FARGO, ND
#Dei
Ulta settles dispute involving service animal at Fargo store

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Makeup store, Ulta, is changing its policy and paying up for an incident involving a service animal at the Fargo store. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for North Dakota says a person tried walking into the Fargo store with their service animal and was told they couldn’t come in.
FARGO, ND
10th Street N & University Drive are expected to convert to two-ways

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The city of Fargo is looking to convert both University Drive and 10th Street from two one-ways to two-ways. If you live in the area, expect to receive something in the mail requesting your input. This will be part of a study to help finalize...
FARGO, ND
Carrington Police Chief Killed in Motorcycle Accident

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Carrington Police Chief Brandon Sola was killed in a motorcycle accident in Fargo late Tuesday evening. Sola was appointed Chief of police in April of this year. He was also a Master Sgt. with the ND Air National Guard in Fargo. Mayor Tom Erdmann issued...
Station switches to pre-pay, or pay at pump as drive-offs increase

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – High gas prices are creating havoc for service stations and convenience stores. Drive-offs from the pumps have skyrocketed and left many businesses unable to recover the money lost in the gas thefts. Amy Kiehl, manager of Orton’s Holiday Station Store in Moorhead, said during May, the...
North Dakota AG rules Fargo abortion clinic must close

North Dakota’s ban on abortion goes into effect on July 28th. North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley certified last week’s Supreme Court ruling in a letter to the North Dakota Legislative Council this morning (Tuesday). The state had a trigger mechanism in place regulating abortion if the High Court overturned Roe vs Wade. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last week gives each state the right on whether to allow abortions.
FARGO, ND
Abortion rights protest downtown Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People gathered in Town Square downtown Grand Forks Monday evening to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, effectively banning abortions in North Dakota due to the state’s trigger law. This was the second protest in the area in as many days.
GRAND FORKS, ND
The fight with city ends for ex-Fargo cop; Ulta settles Fargo service dog lawsuit & Sandy’s Donuts to close temporarily.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. A former police officer's long running fight with the city of Fargo has officially come to an end. Suing over a service dog. How the cosmetics retailer Ulta has reached a settlement with a Fargo customer. Bad news for doughnut lovers. Why Sandy's Donuts is temporarily closing.
FARGO, ND
ND’s Largest Indoor Water Park Coming – When AND Where?

I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.
FARGO, ND
First time car owner takes it off the lot and to a mechanic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “I’m angry, what can I, I don’t want to be angry but disappointed at the end of the day but, to trust people basically you trust this person,” said Luz Winkler, mother of the first-time vehicle owner. Luz Winkler’s daughter...
FARGO, ND
North Dakota Highway Patrol aircraft harassed by laser from West Fargo residence

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While conducting an aircraft traffic enforcement detail in Fargo, a green laser was being used to harass a NDHP aircraft. The pilot learned that additional aircraft in the Fargo area were being harassed by a green laser as well. The NDHP aircraft pinpointed the origin of the laser to an address in West Fargo. The West Fargo Police Department then responded to the residence and interviewed the occupants.
WEST FARGO, ND
Man arrested following fake check scam in ND

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing charges after police say he wrote fake checks and cashed them at North Dakota banks. Police say on Tuesday, June 28 they were called to Bank Forward in Jamestown for a fake check that was cashed. During the investigation, police...
JAMESTOWN, ND

