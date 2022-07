Wanda Kathleen Parten went home to glory on June 27, 2022 at home surrounded by family. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Oliver Springs. Where she served as treasurer for the Happy Timers Group and taught Sunday School and cleaning services for the church. She worked at several places in Oak Ridge including Loveman’s, The Knox and Proffitt’s then becoming a stay-at-home mom. She was active with the American Field Service in the 1980s where the family hosted several exchange students who became part of her family. She lived in the same neighborhood for over 60 years and loved all the kids that came through her doors.

