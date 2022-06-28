ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shooting just before 9am near Logan Circle

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Looks like it was outside Sutton plaza apartments, that whole section of 13th further down by...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Circle#Beard#Alley#Violent Crime
CBS Pittsburgh

Two people shot in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people were injured an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood.Officers responded to the scene along Johnstown Avenue just before 1 a.m.Police say gunshots came from a dark sedan in the area, but no other descriptions of a suspect or suspects were provided.One of the two people injured was taken to the hospital by paramedics and was last listed in critical condition.The other victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

Police seek suspects for allegedly assaulting man walking with family

Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday to identity five suspects who attacked a man while he was walking with his family in Glendale. The man was walking with two family members in the area of South Central Avenue and Americana Way, near the Americana At Brand, about 6:30 p.m. June 19 when they walked by the suspects “who were smoking and sitting at outside tables of a business,” according to the Glendale Police Department.
GLENDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy