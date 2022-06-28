Shooting just before 9am near Logan Circle

A 21-year-old woman who disappeared in May was found buried in a Missouri barn. Jessi Wilfong was reported missing by her mother, Kathy Wilfong, on May 25 - nearly a week after she last saw her daughter at her Millersville residence on May 19. Jessi allegedly met up with her...
Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
After getting kicked out of a bar in Northeast Philadelphia, police say an ejected patron went to his truck, grabbed his gun and fired 15 shots into the bar from a distance. One bullet struck 21-year-old Jailene Holton in the head, killing her.
Philadelphia homicide detectives now believe the murder of John Laylo, a prominent lawyer from the Phillippines, may be connected to another homicide outside a nearby club hours earlier in West Philadelphia.
Jamel Barnwell, the teenager who opened fire in a crowded Montgomery County bowling alley in February 2021, will spend 25 to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder. Five people were struck, including 29-year-old Frank Wade, who died.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people were injured an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood.Officers responded to the scene along Johnstown Avenue just before 1 a.m.Police say gunshots came from a dark sedan in the area, but no other descriptions of a suspect or suspects were provided.One of the two people injured was taken to the hospital by paramedics and was last listed in critical condition.The other victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday to identity five suspects who attacked a man while he was walking with his family in Glendale. The man was walking with two family members in the area of South Central Avenue and Americana Way, near the Americana At Brand, about 6:30 p.m. June 19 when they walked by the suspects “who were smoking and sitting at outside tables of a business,” according to the Glendale Police Department.
