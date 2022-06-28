LFCHD announces free Moderna vaccines for children

Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced the Moderna vaccine for ages six months to five years is available by same-day appointment, starting Wednesday, June 29.

A legal guardian must be present at the time of the first dose. A second dose will be given after four weeks during another appointment.

All shots will take place at the health department's clinic at 650 Newtown Pike every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. COVID-19 vaccines for ages five and older are also available.

Call 859-288-2483 to schedule an appointment. Learn more about the vaccine and potential side effects from the American Academy of Pediatrics here: https://bit.ly/3HVqGg5