Fayette County, KY

LFCHD announces free Moderna vaccines for children

By Web Staff
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 2 days ago
Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced the Moderna vaccine for ages six months to five years is available by same-day appointment, starting Wednesday, June 29.

A legal guardian must be present at the time of the first dose. A second dose will be given after four weeks during another appointment.

All shots will take place at the health department's clinic at 650 Newtown Pike every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. COVID-19 vaccines for ages five and older are also available.

Call 859-288-2483 to schedule an appointment. Learn more about the vaccine and potential side effects from the American Academy of Pediatrics here: https://bit.ly/3HVqGg5

LEX18 News

LEX18 News

