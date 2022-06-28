ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fat Joe To Auction Off Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1’s For Charity

By
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC / Getty

For a while now sneakerheads have been patiently waiting for those Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1’s that Virgil Abloh designed before his untimely passing (R.I.P.). Now we’re getting word that Fat Joe will be hosting a live charity auction for an Air Force 1 bundle and those LV exclusives will be a part of the collection.

On Wednesday (June 29) Fat Joe a.k.a Joey Crack will be linking up with @_Mayor to not only auction off some exclusive kicks but also giveaway some goodies to heads tuning into the Mayor’s channel . Y’all know damn well if someone’s giving away sneakers we gonna be in the building, b.

10 MYSTERY BOXES – 5 GIVEAWAYS, 5 AUCTIONS. 9 PAIRS OF ME AND FAT JOES AF1S + ONE GOLDEN TICKET.

As for the Fat Joe curated Air Force 1 collection can expect to see up on the block:

  • Louis Vuitton X Nike Air Force 1s by Virgil Abloh

  • Mayor’s AF1 Made To Order Croc

  • White + Purple, Black + Red, Black + Purple, Black + Grey, White + Orange

  • Mayor’s Fragment x Lunar Force

  • Fat Joe’s Terror Squad

  • Black + White, White + Yellow, Blue + White

The auction/giveaway is set to go down on June 29th at 9PM ET on Mayor’s channel via Whatnot .

Will you be tuning in come Wednesday? Let us know in the comment section below.

A post shared by 𝐌𝐀𝐘𝐎𝐑 (@_mayor_)

