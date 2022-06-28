ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

1 person injured after a fiery crash on the city’s West Side (San Antonio, TX)

 2 days ago

On late Sunday night, one person suffered injuries following a fiery crash on the city’s West Side. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place at about 9:45 p.m. in the 630 block of Bandera Road [...]

More Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Texas Resources from Nationwide Report™

Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a two-vehicle collision in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

1 person dead after a two-vehicle collision in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday afternoon, one person was killed following a two-vehicle collision in San Antonio. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on Interstate 10. The preliminary reports showed that two people in a pickup truck stopped at the center median after facing an issue with their vehicle [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Motorcyclist killed in accident on Highway 16 on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning after he was hit by a big rig on Highway 16 on the South Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened as the motorcyclist, 41, tried to beat the light that had turned red on the northbound lanes of Highway 16 at Southwest Loop 410, not far from Palo Alto College, police said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
zachnews.net

San Antonio, TX: San Antonio Police Department arrested a man last Wednesday evening for the murder of News 4 San Antonio and Fox 29 Account Executive Christopher Olivarez in September 2021.

Source: San Antonio Police Department (Information) Pictures: San Antonio Police Department, WOAI-TV News 4 San Antonio and KABB-TV Fox 29 (Courtesy) San Antonio, Texas: The San Antonio Police Department have arrested a man during the evening on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 for the murder of News 4 San Antonio and Fox 29 Account Executive Christopher Olivarez in September 2021.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TexasHighways

Rinsing Wagons in the San Antonio River

Though small by Texas standards, the San Antonio River has played an outsized role in the state’s history. Sustaining at least 11,000 years of human habitation, its spring-fed waters have been used for everything from drinking to cooking, bathing, fishing, irrigating crops, baptizing infants, powering mills, brewing beer, boating, and—as seen in this photo taken near the Navarro Street Bridge in downtown San Antonio—washing buggies. The river starts in San Antonio, charged by the San Pedro and San Antonio springs, and runs 240 miles to its confluence with the Guadalupe River near Tivoli, about 10 miles from the coast. In 1690, a Spanish expedition encountered the Payaya people living along the river. The tribe called its home Yanaguana, or “land of spirit waters.” Within 30 years, the Spanish had established San Antonio de Valero Mission, the genesis of San Antonio as we know it today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

One dead in drive-by outside convenience store in East San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a convenience store on the East side. According to KSAT-12 , officers responded to the Circle K convenience store near the South W.W. White Road and East Houston Street intersection at around 4:15 A.M. Tuesday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Trail of blood, shell casings alert police to South Side home invasion

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to search for a man who they believe was the victim of a home invasion at an apartment complex on the city’s South Side. Officers were answering a call about shots fired around 5 a.m. Thursday when they found blood and shell casings outside an empty apartment in the 100 block of Emerald Ash.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Mexican officials identify driver of 18-wheeler found in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The driver of a red 18-wheeler which contained more than 50 migrants who died in sweltering conditions in San Antonio has been identified. Mexican officials identified the driver as Homero Zamorano, who was spotted on camera at a checkpoint in Encinal, TX Monday afternoon around 2:50 p.m., just three hours before San Antonio first responders discovered the more than 40 bodies of migrants in the trailer.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Reward offered for information about shooting outside Northeast Side bar

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help to identify a suspect who wounded two men in a shooting outside a Northeast Side bar on May 14. Police said a man and woman got into an argument with a group of bikers around 1:30 a.m. that morning at Sir Winston’s Pub in the 2500 block of Nacogdoches Road, just north of Loop 410.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
