Miranda Lambert Sending “Strange” To Country Radio As Next Single From ‘Palomino’

Miranda Lambert has a brand new single headed to country radio.

From Miranda’s recently released 8th studio album Palomino, the song was written by Miranda along with her friends and frequent collaborators Luke Dick and Natalie Nicole Hemby (the trio that also wrote her #1 hit “Bluebird”).

The second single from the record and impacts radio on July 18th:

I would’ve loved to see “If I Was a Cowboy” peak in at least the top five at country radio, but it fizzled out at #12 on the U.S. Billboard Country Airplay chart (one of two charts labels use to officially track their songs performance).

And I know this new one hasn’t even hit the airwaves yet, either, but I was really hoping “Carousel” or “Waxahachie” would be selected as singles at some point, because they’re the easy standouts to me, and I absolutely love them.

It’s hard to argue that “Carousel” isn’t the most compelling song on the album, but we all know that doesn’t translate to success on the radio…

Maybe (hopefully) on the next go around, we’ll get to hear one of them.

And “Strange” is probably a little more radio-friendly than those two, so we’ll see how it does on the charts starting next month.

“Strange”