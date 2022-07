Cerris Morgan-Moyer as Emilie du Châtelet in “Legacy of Light” with Lenny von Dohlen as Voltaire.(Ichi.pro) A quick inspection of the “most famous historical couples” listicles doesn’t offer many surprises. I may not know the details of their romantic lives but I’ve seen enough movies about Anthony and Cleopatra, Napoleon and Josephine, Prince Edward and Wallis Simpson, among others, to know my way around history’s top ten love stories. But I’d never heard of the intense, 15-year relationship between Voltaire and Emilie du Châtelet, the wife of an obscure but wealthy Frenchman.

