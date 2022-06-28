Old Time Pottery Opening Store In Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozarks Regional YMCA (ORYMCA) is listing the building on Jefferson Ave. downtown for sale due to declining membership usage and increasing costs of the 100-plus-year-old building. In a release to members, it stated: “The ORYMCA Association will list the property for sale and will work with Zamora Real Estate through this […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Springfield, MO metro using data from Zillow. It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jewelry store owners say they see many young couples choosing synthetic gems over natural stones. Chemically they are exactly the same. Both are made from carbon. One took millions of years to develop in the Earth. The other took just a few months to develop in a lab. To the untrained eye, the only real difference is price. A synthetic diamond of the same cut and carat weight costs 40-60% less than a natural diamond.
In this well-told, funny story about the nerves of teenage first dates, Springfield resident Gabe Serratos recalls working at a Branson-area water park when he was a teenager, sharing the story with his friend, Ashlyn Deffenbaugg, who's never heard the tale before. At the water park, Serratos met the girl...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Home décor superstore Old Time Pottery is coming to Springfield this summer at the former Hobby Lobby and Mardel location on east Battlefield. “Our 85,000 square feet and tens of thousands of unique home décor finds in our Springfield store gives everything you need to decorate your home for Fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A business began clearing a homeless camp in east Springfield. The homeless camp on East Kearney spreads across 15 acres. Lurvey Properties owns the land. Owners say that the camp created an unsafe environment for those who have lived and worked in the area for decades....
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A former resident of a cleared-out homeless camp in east Springfield asks what is next. Lurvey Properties began cleaning up the homeless camp spread over 15 acres near East Kearney Street on June 26. According to Lurvey Properties employees, the camp has been around for decades, who added it posed a dangerous environment for those living and working in the area.
In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Linda Regan speaks with Rachel Tripp, community development specialist with Community Partnership of the Ozarks. Today’s discussion talks about the one-of-a-kind tool library resource available to residents of Greene County. With a membership, residents can reserve and check-out tools...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After gun laws were relaxed in recent years, reports of gun violence are on the rise in Springfield, leading to situations such as the drive-by shooting Tuesday night. Travis Eastburn was in an apartment building between South Robberson Avenue and Grant Street when he heard what he initially thought were fireworks, but […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bella and Bernadette made their first appearance on Daybreak Wednesday morning. Both kitties were found on the side of the road and Bernadette suffered a leg injuries from being thrown, according to Watching Over Whiskers (WOW). According to the organization the United States is at an all-time low for foster support, adoptions […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Independence Day is just around the corner and communities are gearing up for the celebration. Here’s a list of places planning firework shows across the Ozarks: Kimberling City’s Fireburst Celebration Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Kimberling City Police Department at 34 Kimberling Boulevard in Kimberling City. The Kimberling City’s Fireburst Celebration […]
Table Rock Community Bank is under new ownership. Alton Bancshares Inc, a bank holding company out of Alton, Missouri and First Community Bank of the Ozarks in Branson announced in a press release on Tuesday, June 14, they had completed the acquisition of Table Rock Community Bank, which is located in Kimberling City. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed to the public.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Battlefield Mall has announced several new additions including the return of Starbucks. Here’s a list of the most recent additions to the mall:. *COMING SOON* Daily Thread – Everyday fashion brand for women. Yan’s Sushi and Grill – Restaurant. Pepper Palace...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police confirmed shots were fired Tuesday at 835 S. Robberson Avenue, between Madison Street and Grand Street. Robberson Avenue is just east of Campbell Avenue. Several cars were damaged when shots were fired. An OzarksFirst photojournalist got video of damage done to the cars on Wednesday morning. “So I ducked down […]
Shawn Askinosie lost his father when he was 14 years old. He struggled with the grief from his loss for years, even as he and his longtime friend, Karen Scott, co-founded a grief center in Springfield. Askinosie, who owns Askinosie Chcolate, talked with Scott about living with grief as part...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has been sentenced for leading a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Springfield area including an undercover drug transaction that occurred in a home with two young children. Devin J.H. Wrinkle, 32, was sentenced on Tuesday, June 28, to 18 years and four months in federal prison without parole. […]
Springfield, Mo. — Rep. Tricia Derges, R-Nixa, was found guilty on 22 charges brought forward by federal prosecutors Tuesday. Charges against the state Representative included wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and lying to federal investigators. Derges owns four medical clinics in Southwest Missouri. Lift Up Springfield, her...
Dennis Wayne “Denny’’ Starnes, 77, of Lebanon, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born July 6, 1944, in Lebanon, Mo. to David Wayne and Fay Kern Starnes. On Dec. 22, 1963, he married Jo Ann Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents;...
The Highway Patrol making a couple of arrests in the Lake Area. Officials report that 29-year-old Timothy Labrie of Springfield was picked up on possession of less than 10 grams of Marijuana and driving without insurance. He’s since been released. Also 48-year-old Jason Skillings of Gravois Mills was picked...
