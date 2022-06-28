Old Time Pottery Opening Store In Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jewelry store owners say they see many young couples choosing synthetic gems over natural stones. Chemically they are exactly the same. Both are made from carbon. One took millions of years to develop in the Earth. The other took just a few months to develop in a lab. To the untrained eye, the only real difference is price. A synthetic diamond of the same cut and carat weight costs 40-60% less than a natural diamond.

