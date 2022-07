REXBURG — The topic of an upcoming Yellowstone Safari Park or “game ranch” was discussed during a June 29 Madison County Commissioners Meeting. Jared Sommer, the owner of Yellowstone Safari Park, spoke to commissioners and local residents to try and ease concerns among the neighbors who will be living near the park, after a flyer made its way around Facebook this month, detailing concerns about the “game ranch,” which is set to be built at 2246 West 4000 North in Madison County.

MADISON COUNTY, ID ・ 10 HOURS AGO