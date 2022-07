CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There are lots of ways to spend the holiday weekend. Here’s what your weekend looks like in Clarksville. City of Clarksville Independence Day Celebration: The City of Clarksville’s big fireworks display will begin at 9:10 p.m. at Liberty Park on Sunday, July 3, with family friendly events starting at 5. A free concert will include performances by Stray Nova and the Jimmy Church Band. There will be sack races, cornhole, and large Plinko and Jenga. Food and drinks vendors will include Kadi’s Tacos and More, Snowie Brothers, Say Cheese Please, Sugar Boogar TN, and more.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO