Man killed by working on his semi-truck in southeast Alabama

By Seth Feiner, Devin Dudley, Cameron Conrad
 2 days ago

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A Dothan man was working on a tractor-trailer in the parking lot of the Circle K when police say a parts failure killed the man.

On Sunday night at the Circle K on Headland Avenue, Michael West was working underneath his semi-truck on the suspension when a part came loose and killed him, according to Dothan police.

Police continue to investigate but, currently, no foul play is suspected.

Jimmy Pattillo
2d ago

god bless this man ive worked on big rigs and trailers it can be dangerous may the lord bless you and your family.

do12345do12345
2d ago

🙏 up very sad we from the same city an I do the same kind of work prayers to yo family bro

Fred FJB Farkle
2d ago

always sad when a working man is killed trying to support his family....

