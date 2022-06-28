Fighter vs. Writer: Jim Miller admits revenge would be sweet at UFC 276; Josh Emmett calls for featherweight title shot

If you’ve been watching the pre-fight videos, promos and interviews from the two headline competitors at UFC 276, youll want to watch it now. And more, you’ll want no one else to tell you anything about it. when you see Holloway with a smirk on his face saying the fight is not going to go the distance; when you see Cannonier saying he knows he may never get another chance; when you see Volkanovski agree that this is a legacy fight; when you see Israel say this will look like the Costa fight. What else is there to say? And there’s more.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO