Hartford, CT

Man faces 2 years for indecent contact

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago

A Hartford man who was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in the basement of an East Hartford home in September pleaded guilty last week to a single count of risk of injury to a child and is likely to receive a two-year prison sentence, court records show.

The man, Juan J. Valdes, who is in his early 60s, has been in jail, unable to post $350,000 bond, since his Nov. 22 arrest, online court records show. That time will be credited against his sentence.

Under the sentence agreed to by the two sides in the Hartford Superior Court case, Valdes will be on probation for 10 years after his release from prison, facing up to eight more years behind bars if he violates probation conditions.

Judge Kevin C. Doyle is scheduled to impose sentence Aug. 25.

Valdes originally faced charges that included two counts of first-degree sexual assault, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years when the victim is younger than 16.

