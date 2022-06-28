ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Calls on Men to ‘Stand Up’ & ‘Speak Against’ Supreme Court’s Overturning of Roe v. Wade

By Hannah Dailey
 2 days ago

Selena Gomez isn’t backing down when it comes to her stance on reproductive rights. And in red carpet interview for the second season of her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building on Monday (June 27), she wanted men to know that they shouldn’t either.

When asked by Variety about an impassioned message she tweeted Friday (June 24) — the same day the Supreme Court ended nearly 50 years of a woman’s right to abortion access by overturning Roe v. Wade — the 29-year-old star was quick to respond with what she thinks Hollywood can do to help in the fight for women’s healthcare. “It’s about voting,” she told the publication.

“It’s about getting men — men needing to stand up and also speak against this issue. It’s also the amount of women that are hurting. I’m just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that.”

Gomez’s tweet had included a link to Planned Parenthood’s webpage of abortion-related resources, with the “Let Somebody Go” singer writing: “Watching a Constitutional right be stripped away is horrific. A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of story.”

“I am fearful of what will happen to those without the necessary means to have access to a safe, legal abortion,” she had added.

Back in May, Gomez also became one of several influential artists to sign her name in support of Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffOurBodies campaign alongside Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, and more.

“We are Artists. Creators. Storytellers,” read the campaign endorsement, which ran in The New York Times following an unprecedented leak of the Supreme Court’s draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “We are the new generation stepping into our power. Now we are being robbed of our power. WE WILL NOT GO BACK — AND WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN.”

Listen to what Selena Gomez had to say about the reversal of Roe v. Wade below:

Gator Hater
2d ago

why would men stand up we don't get a say either way we don't get a vote if a woman wants to kill a baby or not we don't get a vote if she decides to keep it only choice we get is to marry the women or pay child support so tell me why we should stand up

Reply(25)
48
PATRIOT1
2d ago

Funny how when chips are down, leftist women call to men for help. On a related note, I wonder if she'd have the guts to define 'man' and 'woman.'

Reply
29
snafu u2
2d ago

I will stand up to the Supreme Court ruling on abortion - they did their job !! Nothing in our Constitution regarding abortion - don't like the ruling - take it up with the state you live in !!

Reply
23
