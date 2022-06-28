ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Goes on concussion IL

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Guardians placed Hedges on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. The...

www.cbssports.com

Akron Beacon Journal

Mother knows best: Guardians' Josh Naylor apologizes to Terry Francona for head-butt

CLEVELAND — Josh Naylor’s parents arrived in Cleveland too late for the start of the Guardians’ game against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday night, so they watched their son’s 10th-inning heroics at his apartment. With the Guardians down to their last strike, Naylor sent a two-run, opposite-field, game-winning shot to the Home Run Porch for a 7-6 victory, capping a four-run inning and setting off a wild celebration. Capping the jubilant melee was Naylor’s head-butt of manager Terry...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Phil Nevin, Jesse Winker receive big suspensions for Angels-Mariners fight

MLB on Monday announced suspensions for those involved in the brawl between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Phil Nevin and Jesse Winker got hit hard. The Angels interim manager was suspended 10 games, while Winker was suspended seven games. Mariners shortstop JP Crawford, Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (out for the season due to a wrist injury) and Angels coach Don Chiti all got five games. Angels relievers Andrew Wantz and Ryan Tepera were suspended three games apiece. Wantz was the pitcher who threw behind Julio Rodriguez in the first inning and hit Winker to start the second.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Angels pitcher Archie Bradley suffered broken elbow during brawl with Mariners

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Archie Bradley is expected to miss significant time this season after suffering a broken elbow Sunday that landed him on the injured list. Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad told reporters that the injury occurred when Bradley attempted to jump the dugout railing during the brawl against the Seattle Mariners. Cameras caught Bradley tumbling over the railing and falling into the dirt in front of the dugout.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto absent from Dodgers' lineup Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Alberto hit his second home run of the season on Tuesday, but he's on the bench a day later. Gavin Lux is on second base while Jake Lamb starts in left field and bats seventh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Silvino Bracho: Dealt to Atlanta

Bracho was traded to Atlanta from Boston on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations. Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. He has appeared in 18 games with Triple-A Worcester this season and maintained a 3.16 ERA with a 36:4 K:BB. Bracho should factor into a low-leverage relief role with Atlanta throughout the final months of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Serving four-game suspension

Crawford will begin serving his suspension Thursday after it was reduced from five to four games, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford's suspension results from his role in a brawl that occurred during Sunday's game against the Angels, but he managed to get his sentence reduced by a game. The 27-year-old will be unavailable for the team's weekend series against the Athletics but will be able to use the Mariners' facilities to work out.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Helcris Olivarez: Continuing throwing program

Olivarez (shoulder) is getting stronger in his throwing program and has begun to throw off a slope, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Olivarez has been sidelined all season with a shoulder strain, and player development director Chris Forbes described the left-hander as "getting there." It's unclear when Colorado will feel comfortable getting Olivarez back into game action, though he will likely begin his season with Triple-A Albuquerque once cleared.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Silvino Bracho: Designated for assignment

Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. Bracho joined the Red Sox for their series in Toronto to begin the week, but he didn't make any appearances. He's posted a 3.16 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 31.1 innings over 18 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Worcester this year, and it's possible he returns to Worcester if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Juancho Hernangomez: Waived by Jazz

Hernangomez was waived by the Jazz on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Hernangomez spent time in Boston and San Antonio before ending up on Utah last season. Overall, he appeared in 40 games and averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11.1 minutes. He may garner some interest from teams looking for a depth option at forward.
NBA
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Not in Thursday's lineup

Voit isn't starting Thursday against the Dodgers. Voit is getting a breather after he went 3-for-17 with a run, an RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts over the last five games. Manny Machado (ankle) is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Thursday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Takes batting practice

Haniger (ankle) took batting practice on the field before Tuesday's game, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haniger has also been doing some light jogging every morning and has noticed improvement over time in terms of his comfort level. The veteran outfielder's turn on the field Tuesday represented his first time swinging the bat during his rehab process, and he remains optimistic he'll soon be able to undertake sprints and agility exercises as well.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Kenley Jansen: Team hopeful for brief IL stint

Jansen will still be able to throw bullpen sessions even after landing on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, leaving Atlanta optimistic that he'll be ready to return around the minimum amount of time, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Jansen was first diagnosed with...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: On bench, could lose playing time

Daza is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Daza stayed in the lineup for Monday's 4-0 win while lefty Tyler Anderson was on the hill for the Dodgers, but the 28-year-old will be on the bench for the second game of the series, despite Los Angeles bringing another southpaw (Clayton Kershaw) to the mound. The righty-hitting Daza should generally have a decent path to playing time versus lefties, but he'll likely struggle to find work against right-handed pitching now that Kris Bryant is back from the injured list. Moving forward, the Rockies are likely to use Bryant, Charlie Blackmon, Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk as their primary options at the three outfield spots and designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. He'll take a seat in favor of the lefty-hitting Donovan Walton as the Giants stock up on extra left-handed bats to counter Tigers right-hander Rony Garcia. Flores went 2-for-10 with a home run, a double, two walks, three runs and three RBI while starting each of the past three games, and he should have a fairly clear path to a near-everyday role at second base until Brandon Crawford (knee) comes off the injured list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Sitting Thursday

Reyes will sit Thursday against the Twins. Reyes will get a day off Thursday after he went 0-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts in Wednesday's victory. Josh Naylor will take over at designated hitter while Owen Miller enters the lineup at first base in the series finale.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Justin Upton: Still not starting

Upton is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Oakland. Upton will get a breather for a third consecutive matchup after he went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts over his last two games. Sam Haggerty is taking over in right field and batting ninth.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Will get another start

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Tuesday that Keuchel will get another start, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. This news may have been expected, but Lovullo's comments suggest Keuchel is still in an audition phase. The left-hander made his Diamondbacks' debut last Sunday, giving up four runs in 4.1 innings. The 15 swinging strikes induced were more than he registered in any of his eight starts while with the White Sox. Keuchel will likely remain in the rotation going forward, particularly after Arizona placed starter Zach Davies on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. He's expected to start Sunday in Colorado but could be moved up to take Davies' spot Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ

