Public Safety

At least 51 dead in prison riot fire in Colombia, prisons agency says

By Reuters
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOGOTA — At least 51 prisoners died after a fire started during a prison riot in the southwestern Colombian city of Tulua, the head of the national prisons agency said on Tuesday, one of the worst incidents of recent prison violence in the country. “It is a tragic...

NBC News

NBC News

