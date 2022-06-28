At least 51 dead in prison riot fire in Colombia, prisons agency says

Residents of British Columbia caught with small amounts of drugs like cocaine, meth, and MDMA won’t be face criminal charges or have their drugs confiscated as part of a new three-year trial program in the province. The move comes after province authorities appealed to Canada’s federal government for a drug exemption in November following a deadly surge in overdoses last year. The drugs will still be illegal, but those found to be in possession of 2.5 grams or less will be steered to resources in health and social services rather than arrested and charged. “We are doing this to save lives, but also to give people using drugs their dignity and choices,” Carolyn Bennett, federal minister of mental health and addictions, said Tuesday.

