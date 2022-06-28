ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Mass death of migrants in trailer highlights dangerous plight of journey

By Kiara Alfonseca
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yCrhT_0gOSmLoY00

At least 46 people were found dead in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, and two more have died at a nearby hospital in what may be one of the largest mass migrant casualty events in recent U.S. history.

At least 22 of the deceased are Mexican citizens, seven Guatemalan citizens and two Honduran citizens, according to Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, citing information provided by U.S. authorities. The other victims have yet to be identified.

This isn’t the first time migrants have been killed en masse while attempting the dangerous journey to cross the border into the U.S.

The dangers of migrating

The United States–Mexico border in particular has become one of the deadliest places for migrants to cross in the world, with the number of deaths growing each year, the International Organization for Migration reports .

There have also been hundreds of others who die alone or in smaller groups while crossing. Many of them are in search of a better quality of living, hoping to escape natural disasters, violence, poverty or inequality, according to the International Organization for Migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ws7qJ_0gOSmLoY00
Eric Gay/AP - PHOTO: First responders work the scene where dozens of people have been found dead and multiple others were taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses after a semitrailer containing suspected migrants was found, June 27, 2022, in San Antonio.

The organization’s Missing Migrants Project documented at least 2,980 deaths in the region since 2014.

Many take potentially perilous routes that would potentially allow them to bypass strict immigration policies, such as the Trump-era policy of expelling migrants and keeping them in Mexico to wait for their asylum hearings or the use of Title 42 to expel migrants without allowing them to apply for asylum.

Border officials have continuously stopped several tractor-trailers attempting to smuggle dozens of migrants into the U.S., according to border enforcement officials .

"Horrified at this tragic loss of life near San Antonio," Chris Magnus, commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, told reporters Monday. "This speaks to the desperation of migrants who would put their lives in the hands of callous human smugglers who show no regard for human life."

Tractor-trailer deaths

In 2017, eight people were found dead alongside about 30 others who were injured inside a semitrailer parked in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio, Texas . The death toll was later increased to 10 when two others died while being treated at a hospital.

The driver, ​​James Matthew Bradley, Jr., was sentenced to life in federal prison without parole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d8JzK_0gOSmLoY00
Eric Gay/AP, FILE - PHOTO: In 2017, eight people were found dead in a tractor-trailer loaded with at least 30 others outside a Walmart store in stifling summer heat, July 23, 2017, in San Antonio.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus called it a "horrific tragedy” and said such trafficking "is not an isolated incident. This happens quite frequently ... Fortunately, there are people who survived, but this happens all the time.”

In 2003, 19 people were killed after being trapped in a dairy truck, in which temperatures rose above 170 degrees as migrants tried to escape the insulated trailer.

The driver stopped in Victoria, Texas, where he abandoned the trailer. There were 55 survivors.

The truck driver, Tyrone Williams, was found guilty of all charges and sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01DaUQ_0gOSmLoY00
Kerri L. Spires/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In 2003, 18 migrant's bodies were found in the back of an 18-wheeler in Victoria, Texas, on May 14.

In 1987, according to the Texas Tribune , 19 men were killed when they were left locked in a heavily insulated boxcar for hours. Only one man survived.

These kinds of deaths are a global problem. In October 2019, 39 Vietnamese migrants suffocated to death in the United Kingdom after being locked in a trailer while being smuggled. Four men connected with the incident were jailed.

Other mass migrant deaths

Several similar incidents involving motor vehicles have caused dozens of deaths over the years.

In August 2021, at least 10 people died and 20 others were injured after a van carrying 29 migrants crashed in South Texas.

Not long before that, in March 2021, 13 people were killed in Southern California when a sports utility vehicle filled with 25 passengers drove into the path of a tractor-trailer and crashed.

In 2019, undocumented migrants had packed into a car that later crashed when police began to chase the driver. Six people died when the vehicle veered into a ditch.

And in 2012, a pickup truck carrying about 20 undocumented migrants crashed and killed 15 people.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
International Business Times

Two Mexicans Charged After Death Of 51 Migrants In Sweltering Texas Truck

At least 51 migrants have died after being trapped inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck found abandoned in Texas, authorities said on Tuesday, as two Mexican nationals tied to the unprecedented smuggling tragedy were charged in U.S. federal court. The deceased migrants, 39 men and 12 women, most of them citizens...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Washington Examiner

Cartels smuggle migrants left behind from largest-ever caravan

AUSTIN, Texas — The largest-ever caravan of migrants to head to the U.S. southern border broke down days into its journey from southern Mexico, appearing unsuccessful. But three federal and local law enforcement officials based in South Texas’s Del Rio region told the Washington Examiner on Monday that many from the caravan successfully evaded Mexican authorities and were able to cross the border illegally into the United States over the past several days.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Driver of doomed San Antonio truck smuggling migrants was high on meth: Texas congressman

Homero Zamorano, the man charged with driving the abandoned Texas semi-truck in which 53 migrants died, was high on methamphetamine when he was arrested, according to US Representative Henry Cuellar, whose district includes San Antonio.The Texas Democrat told Reuters he was briefed on the information by Customs and Border Patrol, who he said added that the migrants were likely picked in the truck at a US-based “stash house” before being abandoned in San Antonio on Monday evening.That would match with accounts from Mr Zamorano’s family, who say he struggled with drug use and resorted to criminality to fund his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Complex

At Least 50 Migrants Found Dead Inside Abandoned 18-Wheeler in San Antonio, 3 People in Custody

At least 50 people were found dead inside an abandoned 18-wheeler in San Antonio, Texas, CNN reports. Per the Associated Press reported, the bodies are believed to be those of migrants from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras, who were being smuggled across the border. According to local Police Chief William McManus, a city worker heard cries for help coming from the truck and cracked open the doors, only to find “stacks of bodies” inside. 16 survivors were taken to nearby hospitals, including four children. Two of the survivors have since died, per KSAT.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, TX
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Magnus
Border Report

Large groups of migrants apprehended in South Texas

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- In the past two days, U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley have come across over 500 undocumented migrants in three large groups north of the border in deep South Texas, despite temperatures in the high 90s, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Texas migrant deaths: Mexico blames poverty and US border crisis

"Poverty and desperation" led to the deaths of at least 50 migrants abandoned in a Texas lorry, Mexico's president has said. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador blamed trafficking and "a lack of control" at the border - the worst case of migrant deaths due to smuggling in the US. Nearly two...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#South Texas#Asylum#Mexican#Honduran#Missing Migrants Project
Fox News

At the southern border: Dozens of migrants detained as Border Patrol contends with the nightly influx

MCALLEN, Texas – It was a routine evening for the U.S. Border Patrol in this town just across the border from northern Mexico. It was also a night filled with drama. In the course of just a few hours on the southern border Thursday night, dozens of migrants were detained, clothes and personal items were left at a migrant landing spot on the Rio Grande and a drone likely belonging to a cartel could be seen apparently surveilling Border Patrol movements.
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

New Zealand declares US far-right Proud Boys and the Base terrorist groups

New Zealand’s government has declared that the American far-right groups the Proud Boys and the Base are terrorist organisations. The two groups join 18 others, including the Islamic State group, that have been given an official terrorist designation, making it illegal in New Zealand to fund, recruit or participate in the groups, and obligating authorities to take action against them.
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
BBC

Smuggling 'a big business' along US-Mexico border, says trucker

The lure of easy money from human traffickers is sometimes impossible to resist for US truckers operating near the border, according to one "heartbroken" Mexican-American driver. "David" - who asked to remain anonymous due to the subject's sensitive nature - said that smuggling migrants "is a big business" in southern...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

US hunting lobby spent £1m on fight to delay UK trophy import ban

The US hunting lobby has spent £1m putting pressure on the government to delay the trophy import ban, a new report by MPs has found. Boris Johnson promised to ban the imports of these trophies three years ago, but the legislation has still not gone through parliament. Because of the delay, the Conservative MP and animal welfare campaigner Henry Smith has put forward his own private member’s bill to ban imports of hunting trophies.
ANIMALS
ABC News

ABC News

718K+
Followers
162K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy