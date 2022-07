During a recent podcast appearance, country star Carrie Underwood amusingly explained why she’d rather sing about killing her man than loving him. Fans of the country singer who know her career well will realize there aren’t many overly mushy love songs in her catalog. She leans towards the vengeful side of things when it comes to relationship-based tracks. For example, “Before He Cheats,” one of her biggest hits from 2005.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO