ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

After 7 years in minors, Missouri native James Naile debuts with Cardinals

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lccJu_0gOSm6eu00

ST. LOUIS – James Naile grew up in Cardinals country, and after seven years in the minors, he’s reached the ultimate baseball dream: Playing for his homestate team at the highest level.

A native of Charleston, Missouri just outside of Cape Girardeau, the Cardinals recalled Naile on Monday in a series of moves that resulted in Cardinals’ starter Jack Flaherty ending up on the injured list.

A late-round draft pick of the Oakland Athletics in 2015, Naile signed a contract with the Cardinals in the offseason. He earned a big-league promotion after a 3.28 ERA over 27 games with the Triple-A affiliate Memphis Redbirds this season.

“STL is the reason I love baseball,” said Naile via Twitter in November. “They are the team I grew up dreaming to play for for as a kid. I could not be more excited to get this next chapter rolling.”

Missouri man gets results after 30 refund checks sent to deceased wife

Naile entered Monday’s game in the eighth inning, making his MLB debut while the Cardinals had a seven-run advantage. Right after his warmup pitches, Cardinals rookie catcher Iván Herrera came up to the mound with an encouraging message. Naile followed up with three outs on ground balls, two coming via an inning-ending double play.

His long-awaited MLB debut was a special moment for family as well. Ten of his family members and close friends sat in a private section near the right outfield wall Monday, pumped up as Naile reached the ultimate baseball milestone.

Following Monday’s game, Naile told Bally Sports Midwest about his MLB debut, “You know, there’s 29 other teams. For it to be at home in Busch with the Birds on the Bat, it doesn’t get any better than that for a small-town Missouri boy.”

The Cardinals also recalled rookie Conner Capel on Monday, who is still awaiting his MLB debut. The Cardinals will host the Miami Marlins for two more games at Busch Stadium through Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Cardinals: 3 trade deadline surprises that could await St. Louis front office

The St. Louis Cardinals could be in for some surprises at this year’s MLB trade deadline. The St. Louis Cardinals are in a tight race with the Milwaukee Brewers for National League Central supremacy. Two teams enter, one will walk out with a playoff berth as the other hopes to have enough wins for a wild card berth. This week’s MLB Power Rankings place them ahead of the Brewers but a bad series can change everything.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, MO
Charleston, MO
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 players likely to leave Warriors

After their NBA championship victory, the Golden State Warriors may be giving two particular players the “thank you for your service” handshake. Anthony Slater of The Athletic is reporting on Wednesday that the Warriors have declined to extend qualifying offers to forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and guard Chris Chiozza, making them unrestricted free agents. Slater adds that both players are unlikely to return to Golden State.
The Spun

Warren Moon Reacts To Death Of Legendary Quarterback

Warren Moon has been severely impacted by the death of Marlin Briscoe. Briscoe passed away on Monday at the age of 76. He was the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than five decades ago. Moon offered up his condolences for Briscoe and his family on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Mlb#Missouri#Miami Marlins#Louis#The Oakland Athletics#Stl
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
The Spun

The No. 1 Linebacker Recruit Is Down To 2 Schools

Texas and Texas A&M have not met on the gridiron in more than a decade, but the two programs are currently battling it out for the No. 1 linebacker in the country. Denton (Tex.) Ryan five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is down to the Longhorns and the Aggies, he told On3's Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
ClutchPoints

The real reason Freddie Freeman fired his agent after leaving Braves for Dodgers

Three months ago, Freddie Freeman shockingly left the Atlanta Braves to sign a massive six-year $162 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers already boasted one of the best lineups in baseball and added a future Hall of Fame first baseman. Everything seemed to fall into place when the season began. However, the […] The post The real reason Freddie Freeman fired his agent after leaving Braves for Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Did Freddie Freeman admit to making big mistake?

Freddie Freeman has made a major move that indicates he feels he made a huge mistake. Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the offseason after negotiations failed with his former team, the Atlanta Braves. Over the weekend, Freeman visited Atlanta for the first time since signing with the Dodgers. He received a warm reception from Braves fans and was completely emotional.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

3 teams that could steal Aaron Judge away from the Bronx

The New York Yankees have no intention of letting Aaron Judge join another team in free agency next off-season, but unless they’re willing to open up the checkbook, they may lose out on the star slugger. Judge is having an MVP-caliber campaign, hitting .289 with a 36.4% on-base rate and career-best .629 slugging percentage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Braves: 3 photos that prove Freddie Freeman never wanted to leave Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves celebrated Freddie Freeman over the weekend, but the star first baseman struggled with emotions in his return. On Tuesday, he fired his agents. Freeman never really intended to leave Atlanta, and Tuesday’s news all but confirmed that. They played hardball with the Braves, and Alex Anthopoulos called Freeman’s bluff, trading for Matt Olson to replace him.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees might’ve landed another gem with flame-throwing relief pitcher

When the New York Yankees realized they needed to add another catcher to the equation prior to the start of the 2022 season, they targeted Jose Treviño from the Texas Rangers. Luckily, Texas wasn’t looking for a massive haul, so the Yankees packaged together Albert Abreu and Robby Ahlstrom in exchange for the 29-year-old catcher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman on Cardinals' bench Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Gorman made his first start against a southpaw the last time the Cardinals faced a lefty, but he's taking a seat Tuesday. Tommy Edman is covering second base while Edmundo Sosa starts at shortstop and hits eighth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Dansby Swanson comments on Freddie Freeman switching agents

Following Freddie Freeman‘s emotional return to Truist Park, he announced that he is switching agencies because he believes they mishandled his free agent negotiations. As tears ran down Freeman’s face throughout the entire weekend, it couldn’t be more clear that he was wearing the wrong uniform. Unfortunately, there’s no going back now.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Notre Dame Speculation

Jon Wilner dropped a bombshell report this Thursday involving the Pac-12. According to his report, UCLA and USC are planning a move to the Big Ten. This rumored move for UCLA and USC has the college football world questioning how many major conferences will be around in a few years from now. It also has people wondering if Notre Dame can continue to be an Independent.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: Insider Says Trea Turner to Phillies in the Offseason, Correa in Play for LA

It’s never too early to start thinking about the hot stove this coming offseason. For Dodgers fans, there are some clear areas of need and of concern. One could be the team’s effort to re-sign Clayton Kershaw once again. The long-time Dodger ace inked a one-year deal to stay in LA last offseason but has made his desire to be closer to home in Texas known. The other big to-do item for the front office will involve years and big money.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 2

FOX 2

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy