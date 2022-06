ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges of arson after he reportedly admitted to setting a fire to the back porch of his own house Tuesday evening, June 28, according to Altoona police. Altoona fire and police were called to a home on the 1300 block of 16th Avenue just after 7 […]

ALTOONA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO