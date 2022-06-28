Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Adopt Resolution Supporting State Recreational Trails Program

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to support a resolution supporting the State Recreational Trails Program.

Jenna Ramsey, Stanton Community Development Director, explained the project’s three phases in front of the supervisors on Tuesday morning. Ramsey says they’ve been working for several years to complete a trail around the community extending it to Viking Lake State Park.

Ramsey says the resolution in front of the Board of Supervisors is for maintenance, engineering, and construction. She says the request is for a little over $1.3 million.

In May, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a $15,000.00 donation to the Montgomery County Trails Association. The move followed a public hearing amending the 2021-2022 budget for $25,000. The other $10,000 went to the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation.

In other business, the Board set July 19 for a public hearing on a revised Montgomery County Solar Ordinance, approved the appointment of Jan Norris as County Representative to the Red Oak Library Board, and approved the renewal of a Tobacco permit for Cubby’s.

The next meeting is on July 5.