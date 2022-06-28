ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, IA

Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Adopt Resolution Supporting State Recreational Trails Program

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QaI0E_0gOSkgE700

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to support a resolution supporting the State Recreational Trails Program.

Jenna Ramsey, Stanton Community Development Director, explained the project’s three phases in front of the supervisors on Tuesday morning. Ramsey says they’ve been working for several years to complete a trail around the community extending it to Viking Lake State Park.

Ramsey says the resolution in front of the Board of Supervisors is for maintenance, engineering, and construction. She says the request is for a little over $1.3 million.

In May, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a $15,000.00 donation to the Montgomery County Trails Association. The move followed a public hearing amending the 2021-2022 budget for $25,000. The other $10,000 went to the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation.

In other business, the Board set July 19 for a public hearing on a revised Montgomery County Solar Ordinance, approved the appointment of Jan Norris as County Representative to the Red Oak Library Board, and approved the renewal of a Tobacco permit for Cubby’s.

The next meeting is on July 5.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Flooring bid approved for Audubon Courthouse as various offices change locations

(Audubon) The Audubon County Board of Supervisor’s appears to be moving closer to filling their full-time IT Director. An offer has been extended for the opening. “After some discussion we went ahead and decided to offer the job to a candidate we interviewed last week. He’s a very good candidate. A little bit shorter on experience than maybe what we wanted, but we have an offer from another county to mentor him and get him up to speed. We thought this was probably a good option for Audubon County to get a young guy to stay long term.”
AUDUBON, IA
kmaland.com

Adams County sets date for $8.5 million bond issue vote

(Corning) -- Adams County officials hope to address significant space and security needs at the county courthouse, primarily through a proposed bond issue. The Adams County Board of Supervisors has set a special election for Tuesday, September 13, regarding an $8.5 million bond issue for updates to the county sheriff's department and other space and compliance needs within the courthouse. Supervisor Chair Douglas Birt tells KMA News that one of the primary goals is to re-locate an elevator to the courthouse's rear, providing additional security and adequate space for the county sheriff's office.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

City would buy land for housing project

NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City commissioners are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, at the Rowe Safety Complex. Public hearings are scheduled on the purchase of property in the Greggsport Addition for $746 and land near CHI Health St. Mary’s for $460,000. The council...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Oak, IA
Government
County
Montgomery County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Red Oak, IA
Montgomery County, IA
Government
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK school board approves multiple bids for upcoming school year

(Elk Horn) The Exira-EHK school board took care of a number of routine items during their June meeting. Superintendent Trevor Miller says Kids in the Village is up and running inside the school. The Board has formally approved a lease agreement for the daycare. “It opened June 1st and they have around 15 kids. Getting the quirks out, but it’s going well and it’s good. It helps out the community and it’s a good partnership with our district.”
ELK HORN, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Supervisors#The Red Oak Library Board#Cubby
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Man Jailed for FTA

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested Randall Wesley Lynn Butts, 28, of Red Oak, early this morning following a traffic stop near Broadway and Market Street. Officers transported Butts to the Montgomery County Jail on an active warrant for Failure to Appear on an original charge of Interference with Official Acts. He is held on a $1,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two transported to the hospital following accident and manhunt in Pottawattamie County

(Council Bluffs) Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident that also resulted in a manhunt in Pottawattamie County Wednesday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says 49-year-old William Burch III, of Hernando, Florida, was driving a 2019 Dodge Durango at excessive speed on Interstate 80 and rear-ended a 2019 Chevy Corvette, driven by 52-year-old Stephen Hakes of Erie, Colorado. When Hakes approached the Durango, Burch and a passenger both fled the scene. The Dodge Durango was confirmed stolen.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Fire Department responds to Deck Fire

(Red Oak) Red Oak firefighters responded to a deck fire on Tuesday night at 3001 N. 4th Street. Fire Chief John Bruce says the call went out at 11:23 p.m., and arriving firefighters found the fire confined to the deck. Chief Bruce says embers from the outside grill used earlier...
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Mills County accident injures 1

(Glenwood) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Tuesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of Highway 34 and 280th Street at around 3 p.m. Authorities say a 2009 Pontiac driven by 21-year-old Linley Chickering of Malvern was eastbound on 34 entering a construction zone when it struck a trailer pulled by a 2007 GMC truck driven by 58-year-old Dennis Greene of Malvern. Authorities says Greene's vehicle was stopped on 34 waiting for a construction pilot car.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Rotary Club Hosting Flight Breakfast

(Atlantic) the Atlantic Rotary Club is hosting its fourth of July Flight Breakfast on Monday at the Atlantic Airport, According to a news release. The public can view Pilots from across Southwest Iowa and beyond fly into the airport for breakfast, and pilots eat free. Rotary members will serve breakfast...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested Michael Monson, 18, of Glenwood, on June 23rd on a Montgomery County warrant. Bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety. Jake Jones, 30, of Glenwood, was arrested June 26th for OWI 1st Offense. Bond was set at $1,000 cash or surety.
GLENWOOD, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Structure Fire Results In Total Loss In Stuart Wednesday

There was a structure fire in rural Stuart early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Stuart Fire Department, they responded to the fire at 1:56 pm on 1946 Trenton Avenue in Adair County. The fire department says the structure was considered to be a total loss with an unknown cause of the fire. There was no one hurt from the incident.
STUART, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Motorcycle, deer accident on Highway 34

EAGLE - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports a motorcycle and deer accident on Highway 34 Tuesday night. Sheriff’s deputies responded with Eagle Fire and Rescue and Cass County EMA just west of 238th Street. A Yamaha driven by 63-year-old Ronald Heim of Union collided with a deer that...
CASS COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Deann Marie Kuhl, 41, of Glenwood, on Sunday for Obstruct Prosecution or Defense, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving under Suspension. Kuhl was held on $3,600 bond. Sean Michael Cooney, 41, of Council Bluffs, was arrested...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy