ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Hillary Clinton on abortion ruling: ‘Women will die’

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bI83w_0gOSkdZw00
Tweet

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday said she wasn’t surprised by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying “women will die” as a result of the decision and warning that the court’s conservative majority will continue to try to “turn back the clock” on other constitutional rights.

“There are so many things about it that are deeply distressing, but women are going to die, Gayle,” Clinton told “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King. “Women will die.”

The former presidential candidate called Friday’s decision the culmination of a 50-year campaign to pack the court with justices who would overturn the constitutional right to abortion.

When asked about recent comments from Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), who said Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh misled them on their positions on Roe during their confirmation hearings, Clinton pinned some of the blame on the two moderate senators.

“I think they were misled in part because they wanted to be misled,” Clinton said. “They either knew, or they were blind to what the history of the people before them. Anyone who is surprised by this is not paying attention. So, these people were selected for this purpose.”

Clinton also voiced support for eliminating the filibuster but argued that if lawmakers didn’t have the political support to lift it completely, they should do so for abortion legislation and other constitutional questions, like voting rights.

The former first lady also raised concerns about Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurring opinion, which stated the court should reconsider some of its other precedents based on the same substantive due process argument at the heart of Friday’s decision, like those protecting contraception access and same-sex marriage.

No other justice joined the concurring opinion, and Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority that Friday’s decision shouldn’t be taken to reflect doubt on those other precedents. But many Democrats, including Clinton, have cast doubts.

“Everybody understands that this is not necessarily the only effort that we’re going to see this court undertake to turn back the clock on civil rights and gay rights and women’s rights beyond abortion,” Clinton said on Tuesday. “This is going to, I hope, wake up a lot of Americans.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Gayle King
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
The Independent

Hillary Clinton rules out running for White House again saying it would be ‘disruptive’ to Biden

Hillary Clinton has ruled out another run for the White House saying that it would be “disruptive” to compete against President Joe Biden.The former Secretary of State told the Financial Times that the possibility of her running again was “out of the question” following her 2016 loss to Donald Trump as she said that she expects Mr Biden to run for a second term.“No, out of the question,” she said when asked about a potential 2024 bid.“First of all, I expect Biden to run. He certainly intends to run. It would be very disruptive to challenge that.”Ms Clinton said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Justice Kavanaugh#Politics Federal#State#The Supreme Court
MSNBC

Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says “we are living through what feels like the end of the Supreme Court as we know it” while detailing the new Washington Post report that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with Trump-linked attorney John Eastman who was behind the plot to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election on January 6.June 16, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Joe Biden’s daughter tells press to back off as president takes beach stroll

Joe Biden’s daughter told the press to back off as her father took a presidential beach stroll in Delaware.Ashley Biden and Mr Biden’s grandaughter Natalie intervened as the commander-in-chief began chatting to reporters as he walked with his family in Rehoboth Beach.“Nope, like no more - No more questions,” the first daughter said behind her father as she raised her hands during the Monday walk.But Mr Biden could not help talking politics as he was asked about the forthcoming G7 meeting in Germany’s Bavarian Alps.“Yes, one of the things that you may recall that I initiated was the international...
DELAWARE STATE
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

618K+
Followers
74K+
Post
467M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy