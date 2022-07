KEARNEY, NE — People in Kearney will soon have another option for how to get their internet service. Allo hosted a ribbon cutting for its new location at 60th St. and 2nd Ave. on Tuesday. The Nebraska-based company offers fiber internet, phone and TV service and is building its network in Kearney. President Brad Moline says Allo will offer 2.3 GIG residential internet speed, which is among the fastest in the country.

