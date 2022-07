Minden’s First Bank Seniors got a decisive 11-2 win over visiting Elwood in a shortened four-inning contest on June 20 at Ollie Bjorklund Field. The seniors moved to 7-2. David Smolik, Cal Johnson and Evan Smith each pounded two hits to account for most of Minden’s seven total. Carter Harsin had the other hit. Brennan Runge and Smith both had two RBI and Johnson and Ashton Hawkins each collected one. Smolik and Johnson scored three runs apiece.

MINDEN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO