The Minden-area First Bank Juniors fell to 6-2 on June 22 as Holdrege beat First Bank 9-2 in Minden. Both of First Bank’s losses have come at the hands of Holdrege. Holdrege led 3-2 after three innings then broke the game open with a six-run fourth. First Bank batters...

MINDEN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO