BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A man and woman are facing charges in connection with a homicide investigation in Butler County. According to a release, Pennyslvania State Police in Butler are looking for Daniel Charles Lloyd of Pitcairn. Lloyd has been charged with criminal homicide and has an active warrant out for his arrest in connection to the murder of 32-year-old Frederick Orr.

BUTLER COUNTY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO