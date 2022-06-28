Election Results: Oklahomans head to the polls

DURANT Okla., (June 2022) – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) and Choctaw Small Business Development (CSBD) are proud to be a single source entry point for Choctaw tribal entrepreneurs (Chahtapreneur). The CSBD is a single source contact for member advisory in the business start-up and existing business enhancement processes that increase the opportunity for success through partnerships with state, federal and tribal resources. Our focus is delivering one-on-one business advising, technical assistance, training programs and access to capital for entrepreneurs in an effort to build successful, job-creating, Choctaw-owned companies within the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

