Oklahoma State

Election Results: Oklahomans head to the polls

By Kari King/KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahomans head to the polls to decide races in...

kfor.com

kswo.com

Latest Elections results across Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Primary and Special Elections are currently underway in southwest Oklahoma. To view updated election results , click here.
News On 6

Two 3rd Party Gubernatorial Candidates To Be On November General Election Ballot

Two third-party candidates for Oklahoma Governor will also be on the general election ballot in November. Ervin Yen is a doctor who represented Oklahoma City in the State Senate until 2018. Yen is running as an independent. The Libertarian Candidate for Governor is Natalie Bruno, a businesswoman from Edmond.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma 2022 Primary Election select results

TULSA, Okla. — November is already on the horizon after Oklahoma’s 2022 June Primary Election. But who can Oklahomans expect to see on their ballot in 4 months?. In November we can expect to see, but are not limited to, the following:. Gubernatorial General Election (Election for Governor...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma state superintendent Republican race headed to runoff

A runoff will take place in August for the Republican nomination for Oklahoma’s state superintendent. Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters and April Grace will go head-to-head for state superintendent for public instruction. Walters tallied 46 percent of the primary vote, and Grace received 31 percent of the vote.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

6 Oklahoma primary election races to watch

The primary election on Tuesday, June 28 will help narrow the candidate pool for several federal and state offices — such as governor, superintendent, attorney general and all seven of Oklahoma’s delegates in Washington, D.C. You can view a full list of races here. The latest data from...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
oklahomawatch.org

In Many Oklahoma Races, Outside Groups Are Outspending Candidates

Spending on state political campaigns by outside groups is approaching $10 million in June as Oklahomans go to the polls on Tuesday in the primary election. The independent expenditures are allowed to be spent in unlimited amounts as long as they are not coordinated with campaigns. But who or what organizations are donating money for the expenditures largely remains a secret because of state and federal campaign finance laws.
OKLAHOMA STATE

