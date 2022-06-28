ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Supreme Court has overturned Roe. What happens next in Texas?

By KUT 90.5
hppr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Supreme Court's reversal of 50 years of precedent for the constitutional right to an abortion, one of the nation's strictest abortion bans is set to become even more restrictive. Women already can't get an abortion in Texas if a fetal heartbeat is detected, which happens as early...

www.hppr.org

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

The 5 biggest Supreme Court cases awaiting rulings

The Supreme Court's term is drawing to a close in the coming weeks, and the most anticipated rulings will be handed down during this time. About 18 decisions are still pending before the Supreme Court, covering some of the most divisive and impactful issues facing the country. Here are the ones that are arguably the most significant.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
The Independent

Supreme Court adds another opinion issuance day this week as justices prepare rulings in high-profile cases

The US Supreme Court has added a third opinion issuance day this week as justices near the end of their term and prepare to issue rulings in 13 remaining cases, including a decision that could strike down abortion access and rulings in cases involving Second Amendment rights, the climate crisis and religion in public schools.Justices will release opinions on Thursday 23 June as well as Friday 24 June, the court has announced.The court will release opinions on its website in 10-minute interverals beginning at 10am ET on those days.Opinions typically are released in reverse-ranking order – e.g., opinions to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

The conservative Supreme Court majority

Five Supreme Court Justices this week voted to overrule the precedents set in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, and eliminate the constitutional right to an abortion. Let’s look at the language that some of the recent appointees used in their confirmation hearings when asked about Roe. Brett Kavanaugh described the case as “important precedent of the Supreme Court that has been reaffirmed many times,” and said that Casey “specifically reconsidered it, applied the stare decisis factors, and decided to reaffirm it. That makes Casey a precedent on precedent.” Neil Gorsuch described it as “a precedent of the U.S. Supreme Court. It was reaffirmed in Casey in 1992 and in several other cases. So a good judge will consider it as precedent of the U.S. Supreme Court worthy as treatment of precedent like any other.” Others, like Samuel Alito and Amy Coney Barrett, were more wishy-washy, saying it was (in Alito’s words) “entitled to respect as stare decisis.” Neither chose to divulge that they’ve wanted to toss this thing for the entirety of their lives. No one, at least in these public comments, lied. But, especially in the cases of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh—who really needed Sen. Susan Collins’ vote!—they sure did try to create the impression that Roe and Casey would be in safe hands with them, didn’t they? What they are, in this case, are weasels. Do Democrats have a plan for what to do about the most powerful policymaking body in the country being controlled by weasels for the indefinite future? Is there one?
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Npr#Kut#Texans
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. Supreme Court curbs federal power to regulate greenhouse gases, in blow to Biden

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday the Environmental Protection Agency lacks authority to broadly regulate greenhouse gases as pollutants, siding with a group of Republican attorneys general and coal companies in a major blow to the executive branch’s power to curb climate change. The opinion was a victory for the Republican-led states that undertook the […] The post U.S. Supreme Court curbs federal power to regulate greenhouse gases, in blow to Biden appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy