Fairfax County officers fatally shot a suspect who police say refused to put down his gun outside the Springfield Town Center late Thursday afternoon, authorities say. About 4:30 p.m., three officers confronted the suspect, who was in his car in a parking lot near the Target store at the mall. Police Chief Kevin Davis said the 37-year-old man was wanted for stealing a gun from a relative's home on Sunday and firing the weapon in the home.

SPRINGFIELD, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO