Watch live: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra discusses ‘action plan’ on abortion

By The Hill Staff
 2 days ago
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss the Biden administration’s response to last week’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Xavier Becerra
