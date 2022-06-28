Musicians react to Supreme Court decision on right to abortion

Megan Thee Stallion, performing at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, U.K. on Sat. June 25, 2022. Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images

By Ann Powers When the Supreme Court issued its decision on Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, effectively overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that codified the right to abortion, social media predictably exploded with myriad responses.

Musicians were among those who immediately spoke up, and their reactions — overwhelmingly against the court's decision — were as creative as the beats and melodies that have made them famous. Many took to Twitter and Instagram.

Others spoke up from the highly visible stages of Glastonbury and the BET Awards, which became bully pulpits for people demanding respect for individuals' freedoms. A few musicians quickly penned songs in response to the rulings, or rewrote Americana chestnuts — including, in one memorable case, "the Star-Spangled Banner."

Several stars and music industry groups, including Lizzo and Rage Against the Machine, pledged significant profits from upcoming tours to support abortion-rights advocacy groups.

Here is a running list of musicians' reactions and actions:

