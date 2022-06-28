ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Illinois Primary Elections 2022: List of candidates, updating

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
Tuesday, June 28 is the Illinois Primary Election Day. Here is the full list of all the candidates. We will update this list as winners are announced. Check out all of our election coverage here.

WBBM will have special election coverage starting at 7 p.m. lead by Rob Hart, Craig Dellimore and Andy Shaw.

Governor - D
JB Pritzker/Julianna Stratton (WINNER)

Beverly Miles/Karla Shaw

Governor - R

Darren Bailey/Stephanie Trussell (WINNER)
Jesse Sullivan/Kathleen Murphy
Richard Irvin/Avery Bourne
Gary Rabine/Aaron Del Mar
Paul Schimpf/Carolyn Schofield
Max Solomon/Latasha Fields
Kathleen Murray

Secretary of State - D
Anna Valencia
Alexi Giannoulias (WINNER)
David Moore
Sidney Moore

Secretary of State - R
Dan Brady (WINNER)
John Milhiser

IL-1 - D
Pat Dowell
Jonathan Jackson (WINNER)
Jacqui Collins
Karin Norington-Reaves
Jonathan Swain
Nykea Pippion
Ameena Matthews
Charise Williams
Howard Spiller
Steven DeJoie
Kirby Birgans
Robert Palmer
Terre Rosner
Stephany Spaulding
Darius Nix
Michael A Thompson Jr
Marcus Lewis
Chris Butler
Cassandra Goodrum
Jahmal Cole

IL-1 - R
Geno Young
Jeffrey Regnier
Matthew O’Keefe
Philanese White
Eric Carlson

IL-3 - D
Iymen Chehade
Juan Aguirre
Gilbert Villegas
Delia Ramirez (WINNER)

IL-3 - R
Justin Burau

IL-6 - D
Sean Casten (WINNER)
Marie Newman
Charles Hughes

IL-6 - R
Keith Pekau (WINNER)
Robert Cruz
Catherine O’Shea
Niki Conforti
Scott Kaspar
Gary Grasso

IL-7 - D
Danny Davis (WINNER)
Edward Ward
Denarvis Mendenhall
Kina Collins

Cook County Board President - D
Toni Preckwinkle (WINNER)
Richard Boykin
Zerlina Smith-Members

Cook County Board President - L
Thea Tsatsos

Cook County Assessor - D
Fritz Kaegi (WINNER)
Kari Steele

Cook County Assessor - L
Nico Tsatsoulis

Cook County Sheriff - D
Thomas Dart (WINNER)
Carmen Navarro Gercone
Noland Rivera
Kirk Ortiz
LaTonya Ruffin

Cook County Sheriff - L
Brad Sandefur
Richard Mayers

US Senate - D
Tammy Duckworth

US Senate - R
Matt Dubiel
Kathy Salvi (WINNER)
Jimmy Lee Tillman II
Robert Piton
Casey Chlebek
Peggy Hubbard
Anthony Williams

IL-2 - D
Robin Kelly
Toni Brown

IL-2 - R
Thomas Lynch
Shane Cultra
Ashley Ramos

IL-5 - D
Mike Quigley

IL-5 - R
Kimball Ladien
Malgorzata McGonigal
Tommy Hanson (WINNER)

IL-8 - D
Raja Krishnamoorthi (WINNER)
Junaid Ahmed

IL-8 - R
Chris Dargis (WINNER)
Karen Kolodziej
Phillip Wood
Peter Kopsaftis
Chad Koppie

IL-9 - D
Jan Schakowsky

IL-9 - R
Maxwell Rice
John Elleson

IL-11 - D
Bill Foster

IL-11 - R
Cassandra Miller
Mark Carroll
Susan Hathaway-Altman
Catalina Lauf
Andrea Heeg
Jerry Evans

IL-12 - D
Joshua Qualls
Homer Markel

IL-12 - R
Mike Bost

IL-13 - D
Ellis Taylor
David Palmer
Nikki Budzinski (WINNER)

IL-13 - R
Terry Martin
Matt Hausman
Regan Deering
Jesse Reising

IL-14 - D
Lauren Underwood

IL-14 - R
Susan Starrett
Jack Lombardi II
Mike Koolidge
Scott Gryder
Jaime Milton
James Marter

IL-15 - D
Paul Lange

IL-15 - R
Mary Miller (WINNER)
Rodney Davis

IL-16 - R
Darin LaHood (WINNER)
Michael Rebresh
JoAnne Guillemette
Walt Peters

IL-17 - D
Jonathan Logemann
Jacqueline McGowan
Marsha Williams
Linda McNeely
Eric Sorensen (WINNER)
Angie Normoyle
Litesa Wallace

IL-17 - R
Esther King (WINNER)
Charles Helmick Jr

Attorney General - D
Kwame Raoul

Attorney General - R
Thomas DeVore
Steve Kim
David Shestokas

State Treasurer - D
Michael Frerichs

State Treasurer - R
Tom Demmer

State Comptroller - D
Susana Mendoza

State Comptroller - R
Shannon Teresi

DuPage County Board Chairman - D
Deb Conroy

DuPage County Board Chairman - R
Peter DiCianni
Greg Hart

Kane County Clerk - D
Nicolas Jimenez
Kane County Clerk - R
John Cunningham
Douglas Warlick

Lake County Sheriff -D
John Idleburg
William King

Lake County Sheriff - R
Mark Vice II
John Van Dien II
Jonathan Harlow

McHenry County Sheriff - R
Antonio Colatorti
Robb Tadelman

wlip.com

Lake County Primary Election Results and Other Illinois Primary News

(Springfield, IL) Statewide races are all set for November after the Tuesday night primary in Illinois. For Governor, incumbent JB Pritzker will square off against Republican Darren Bailey. For the open Secretary of State spot it will be Democrat Alexi Giannoulias against Republican Dan Brady. The Attorney General’s race will pit Democrat Kwame Raoul against Republican Thomas DeVore. For Comptroller, Democrat incumbent Susana Mendoza will take on Republican Shannon Teresi, and for Treasurer Democrat Michael Frerichs will square off against Republican Tom Demmer. One other statewide race will pit incumbent Illinois US Senator Tammy Duckworth against Republican Kathy Salvi.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Illinois primary election outcomes could flip House, Senate

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois voters make their voices heard as the state’s primary election comes to a close Tuesday. Those that cast their ballot tell 23 News they had no issues getting in and out of polling sites, while others say they voted early. Redistricting pushed the primary a little later than usual, but there are several important races on the ballot that could be game changers come November’s general election.
ILLINOIS STATE
chicagopopular.com

GOP candidate for gov also says he wants to meet with Lori Lightfoot

After calling Chicago a hellhole, Darren Bailey now says he has hope and faith in the city. “I believe that Chicago will be the greatest city in this nation and I want to be a part of making that happen.” GOP candidate for gov also says he wants to meet with Lori Lightfoot.
CHICAGO, IL
KSDK

Here are the results for the Illinois primary election

ILLINOIS, USA — Voters in Illinois headed to the polls Tuesday to pick the candidates that would square off in November's mid-term elections. Statewide offices will be up for grabs in November, and Democrats and Republicans were making their selections for governor, treasurer, secretary of state and U.S. Senate as well as local U.S. House races.
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1

CHICAGO — People in Illinois can expect a bit of a break when it comes to sticker shock, both in stores and at the pump. Starting July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will go into effect, providing relief on the grocery tax, gas tax, and property taxes. Gov....
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

New Illinois laws taking effect Friday, July 1

CHICAGO — July 1 marks the start of a new fiscal year for Illinois and in addition to the impacts of a new state budget, 18 house and senate bills turned law will take effect. Here is a brief synopsis of each new law according to the Illinois General Assembly’s official website: SB 0061: Illinois […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Republicans nominate Brady for Illinois secretary of state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois Republicans nominated Dan Brady in Tuesday’s primary election for Illinois secretary of state. Brady’s opponent John C. Milhiser conceded just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. “Unfortunately we came up short. But we must keep fighting to make Illinois better, to root out corruption, and...
ILLINOIS STATE
