Illinois Primary Elections 2022: List of candidates, updating

Tuesday, June 28 is the Illinois Primary Election Day. Here is the full list of all the candidates. We will update this list as winners are announced. Check out all of our election coverage here.
Governor - D
JB Pritzker/Julianna Stratton (WINNER)
Beverly Miles/Karla Shaw
Governor - R
Darren Bailey/Stephanie Trussell (WINNER)
Jesse Sullivan/Kathleen Murphy
Richard Irvin/Avery Bourne
Gary Rabine/Aaron Del Mar
Paul Schimpf/Carolyn Schofield
Max Solomon/Latasha Fields
Kathleen Murray
Secretary of State - D
Anna Valencia
Alexi Giannoulias (WINNER)
David Moore
Sidney Moore
Secretary of State - R
Dan Brady (WINNER)
John Milhiser
IL-1 - D
Pat Dowell
Jonathan Jackson (WINNER)
Jacqui Collins
Karin Norington-Reaves
Jonathan Swain
Nykea Pippion
Ameena Matthews
Charise Williams
Howard Spiller
Steven DeJoie
Kirby Birgans
Robert Palmer
Terre Rosner
Stephany Spaulding
Darius Nix
Michael A Thompson Jr
Marcus Lewis
Chris Butler
Cassandra Goodrum
Jahmal Cole
IL-1 - R
Geno Young
Jeffrey Regnier
Matthew O’Keefe
Philanese White
Eric Carlson
IL-3 - D
Iymen Chehade
Juan Aguirre
Gilbert Villegas
Delia Ramirez (WINNER)
IL-3 - R
Justin Burau
IL-6 - D
Sean Casten (WINNER)
Marie Newman
Charles Hughes
IL-6 - R
Keith Pekau (WINNER)
Robert Cruz
Catherine O’Shea
Niki Conforti
Scott Kaspar
Gary Grasso
IL-7 - D
Danny Davis (WINNER)
Edward Ward
Denarvis Mendenhall
Kina Collins
Cook County Board President - D
Toni Preckwinkle (WINNER)
Richard Boykin
Zerlina Smith-Members
Cook County Board President - L
Thea Tsatsos
Cook County Assessor - D
Fritz Kaegi (WINNER)
Kari Steele
Cook County Assessor - L
Nico Tsatsoulis
Cook County Sheriff - D
Thomas Dart (WINNER)
Carmen Navarro Gercone
Noland Rivera
Kirk Ortiz
LaTonya Ruffin
Cook County Sheriff - L
Brad Sandefur
Richard Mayers
US Senate - D
Tammy Duckworth
US Senate - R
Matt Dubiel
Kathy Salvi (WINNER)
Jimmy Lee Tillman II
Robert Piton
Casey Chlebek
Peggy Hubbard
Anthony Williams
IL-2 - D
Robin Kelly
Toni Brown
IL-2 - R
Thomas Lynch
Shane Cultra
Ashley Ramos
IL-5 - D
Mike Quigley
IL-5 - R
Kimball Ladien
Malgorzata McGonigal
Tommy Hanson (WINNER)
IL-8 - D
Raja Krishnamoorthi (WINNER)
Junaid Ahmed
IL-8 - R
Chris Dargis (WINNER)
Karen Kolodziej
Phillip Wood
Peter Kopsaftis
Chad Koppie
IL-9 - D
Jan Schakowsky
IL-9 - R
Maxwell Rice
John Elleson
IL-11 - D
Bill Foster
IL-11 - R
Cassandra Miller
Mark Carroll
Susan Hathaway-Altman
Catalina Lauf
Andrea Heeg
Jerry Evans
IL-12 - D
Joshua Qualls
Homer Markel
IL-12 - R
Mike Bost
IL-13 - D
Ellis Taylor
David Palmer
Nikki Budzinski (WINNER)
IL-13 - R
Terry Martin
Matt Hausman
Regan Deering
Jesse Reising
IL-14 - D
Lauren Underwood
IL-14 - R
Susan Starrett
Jack Lombardi II
Mike Koolidge
Scott Gryder
Jaime Milton
James Marter
IL-15 - D
Paul Lange
IL-15 - R
Mary Miller (WINNER)
Rodney Davis
IL-16 - R
Darin LaHood (WINNER)
Michael Rebresh
JoAnne Guillemette
Walt Peters
IL-17 - D
Jonathan Logemann
Jacqueline McGowan
Marsha Williams
Linda McNeely
Eric Sorensen (WINNER)
Angie Normoyle
Litesa Wallace
IL-17 - R
Esther King (WINNER)
Charles Helmick Jr
Attorney General - D
Kwame Raoul
Attorney General - R
Thomas DeVore
Steve Kim
David Shestokas
State Treasurer - D
Michael Frerichs
State Treasurer - R
Tom Demmer
State Comptroller - D
Susana Mendoza
State Comptroller - R
Shannon Teresi
DuPage County Board Chairman - D
Deb Conroy
DuPage County Board Chairman - R
Peter DiCianni
Greg Hart
Kane County Clerk - D
Nicolas Jimenez
Kane County Clerk - R
John Cunningham
Douglas Warlick
Lake County Sheriff -D
John Idleburg
William King
Lake County Sheriff - R
Mark Vice II
John Van Dien II
Jonathan Harlow
McHenry County Sheriff - R
Antonio Colatorti
Robb Tadelman
