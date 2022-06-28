Illinois Primary Elections 2022: List of candidates, updating

Tuesday, June 28 is the Illinois Primary Election Day. Here is the full list of all the candidates. We will update this list as winners are announced. Check out all of our election coverage here.

WBBM will have special election coverage starting at 7 p.m. lead by Rob Hart, Craig Dellimore and Andy Shaw.

Governor - D

JB Pritzker/Julianna Stratton (WINNER)

Beverly Miles/Karla Shaw

Governor - R

Darren Bailey/Stephanie Trussell (WINNER)

Jesse Sullivan/Kathleen Murphy

Richard Irvin/Avery Bourne

Gary Rabine/Aaron Del Mar

Paul Schimpf/Carolyn Schofield

Max Solomon/Latasha Fields

Kathleen Murray

Secretary of State - D

Anna Valencia

Alexi Giannoulias (WINNER)

David Moore

Sidney Moore

Secretary of State - R

Dan Brady (WINNER)

John Milhiser

IL-1 - D

Pat Dowell

Jonathan Jackson (WINNER)

Jacqui Collins

Karin Norington-Reaves

Jonathan Swain

Nykea Pippion

Ameena Matthews

Charise Williams

Howard Spiller

Steven DeJoie

Kirby Birgans

Robert Palmer

Terre Rosner

Stephany Spaulding

Darius Nix

Michael A Thompson Jr

Marcus Lewis

Chris Butler

Cassandra Goodrum

Jahmal Cole

IL-1 - R

Geno Young

Jeffrey Regnier

Matthew O’Keefe

Philanese White

Eric Carlson

IL-3 - D

Iymen Chehade

Juan Aguirre

Gilbert Villegas

Delia Ramirez (WINNER)

IL-3 - R

Justin Burau

IL-6 - D

Sean Casten (WINNER)

Marie Newman

Charles Hughes

IL-6 - R

Keith Pekau (WINNER)

Robert Cruz

Catherine O’Shea

Niki Conforti

Scott Kaspar

Gary Grasso

IL-7 - D

Danny Davis (WINNER)

Edward Ward

Denarvis Mendenhall

Kina Collins

Cook County Board President - D

Toni Preckwinkle (WINNER)

Richard Boykin

Zerlina Smith-Members

Cook County Board President - L

Thea Tsatsos

Cook County Assessor - D

Fritz Kaegi (WINNER)

Kari Steele

Cook County Assessor - L

Nico Tsatsoulis

Cook County Sheriff - D

Thomas Dart (WINNER)

Carmen Navarro Gercone

Noland Rivera

Kirk Ortiz

LaTonya Ruffin

Cook County Sheriff - L

Brad Sandefur

Richard Mayers

US Senate - D

Tammy Duckworth

US Senate - R

Matt Dubiel

Kathy Salvi (WINNER)

Jimmy Lee Tillman II

Robert Piton

Casey Chlebek

Peggy Hubbard

Anthony Williams

IL-2 - D

Robin Kelly

Toni Brown

IL-2 - R

Thomas Lynch

Shane Cultra

Ashley Ramos

IL-5 - D

Mike Quigley

IL-5 - R

Kimball Ladien

Malgorzata McGonigal

Tommy Hanson (WINNER)

IL-8 - D

Raja Krishnamoorthi (WINNER)

Junaid Ahmed

IL-8 - R

Chris Dargis (WINNER)

Karen Kolodziej

Phillip Wood

Peter Kopsaftis

Chad Koppie

IL-9 - D

Jan Schakowsky

IL-9 - R

Maxwell Rice

John Elleson



IL-11 - D

Bill Foster

IL-11 - R

Cassandra Miller

Mark Carroll

Susan Hathaway-Altman

Catalina Lauf

Andrea Heeg

Jerry Evans

IL-12 - D

Joshua Qualls

Homer Markel

IL-12 - R

Mike Bost

IL-13 - D

Ellis Taylor

David Palmer

Nikki Budzinski (WINNER)

IL-13 - R

Terry Martin

Matt Hausman

Regan Deering

Jesse Reising

IL-14 - D

Lauren Underwood

IL-14 - R

Susan Starrett

Jack Lombardi II

Mike Koolidge

Scott Gryder

Jaime Milton

James Marter

IL-15 - D

Paul Lange

IL-15 - R

Mary Miller (WINNER)

Rodney Davis

IL-16 - R

Darin LaHood (WINNER)

Michael Rebresh

JoAnne Guillemette

Walt Peters

IL-17 - D

Jonathan Logemann

Jacqueline McGowan

Marsha Williams

Linda McNeely

Eric Sorensen (WINNER)

Angie Normoyle

Litesa Wallace

IL-17 - R

Esther King (WINNER)

Charles Helmick Jr

Attorney General - D

Kwame Raoul

Attorney General - R

Thomas DeVore

Steve Kim

David Shestokas

State Treasurer - D

Michael Frerichs

State Treasurer - R

Tom Demmer

State Comptroller - D

Susana Mendoza

State Comptroller - R

Shannon Teresi

DuPage County Board Chairman - D

Deb Conroy

DuPage County Board Chairman - R

Peter DiCianni

Greg Hart

Kane County Clerk - D

Nicolas Jimenez

Kane County Clerk - R

John Cunningham

Douglas Warlick

Lake County Sheriff -D

John Idleburg

William King

Lake County Sheriff - R

Mark Vice II

John Van Dien II

Jonathan Harlow

McHenry County Sheriff - R

Antonio Colatorti

Robb Tadelman