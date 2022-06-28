ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundee, OH

Randy Lee James Mattison – June 26, 2022

By Jarrod Slabaugh
 2 days ago

Randy Lee James Mattison, 66, of Dundee, passed away peacefully in the Community Hospice Truman House on June 26, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born September 30, 1955, in Canton, he was the son of the late James C. Mattison and June (Winkleman) Mattison. Randy was...

Cynthia P. “Cindi” Hawk – June 26, 2022

Cynthia P. “Cindi” Hawk, 73, of New Philadelphia, died Sunday, June 26, 2022. Born in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Betty (Mathias) Michelli and a 1966 graduate of Dover High School. Always one to stay busy, Cindi could almost always be found working around her home painting, gardening, or doing yard work. She enjoyed both knitting and crocheting afghans for her family and friends, spending time with her grandchildren, and getting together with a group of her high school classmates for dinner on a monthly basis.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Michael Bacon – June 27, 2022

Michael Bacon, 83, of New Philadelphia, passed away in Union Hospital at Dover on June 25, 2022, following a period of declining health. Born in Glendale, California on May 7, 1939, he was the son of the late Samuel Sturges and Wilma (Johnson) Bacon, Sr. Michael previously worked for the...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Eva M. Peeper – June 25, 2022

Eva M. Peeper, 81, formerly of Gnadenhutten, Ohio, passed away on June 25, 2022, at Riverside Manor Nursing & Rehab Center. She was born September 18, 1940, in Chambersburg, PA to the late James Bosley, Sr. and Flossie (McMorrow) Bosley. Eva worked in customer service at AvMed Insurance Company in...
GNADENHUTTEN, OH
Charshell Diamond Lanae Tensley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Charshell Diamond Lanae Tensley will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Tensley 32, departed from this life on Monday, June 20, 2022. Charshell...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Dundee, OH
Ohio State
New Philadelphia, OH
Dover, OH
Canton, OH
Hawaii State
Kimberly Ann Porter – June 27, 2022

Kimberly Ann Porter, 58, of Dennison, passed away at her home on Monday, June 27, 2022, after battling lung cancer. Born January 30, 1964, in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Richard “Dick” and Betty Dallas. Kim grew up in New Philadelphia and was a 1982...
DENNISON, OH
Sandra Kay Metcalf – June 21, 2022

Sandra Kay Metcalf, 68, of New Philadelphia, entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior on June 21, 2022. Born December 26, 1953, in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Albert Eugene and Joann (Shroyer) Tucker. After graduating from Strasburg High School, Sandra served at the customer...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Joyce D. Prall – June 27, 2022

Joyce D. Prall, 85, of Stonewood, West Virginia, and a former resident of New Philadelphia, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, in United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, West Virginia. Born August 28, 1936, in Uhrichsville, she was the daughter of the late Jacob C. and Lorina Friel Shinaberry. Joyce graduated from...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Local woman throws out first pitch at Guardians game

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Belinda Poole and her son of New Springfield were honored by the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday night. Belinda, who has ALS was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch in honor of Lou Gehrig and ALS. She is shown with her son and Slider after the first...
CLEVELAND, OH
TV Travel Reporter Making Stop at Dover Library

Mary Alice Reporting – Original host of One Tank Trips, Neil Zurcher, is set to speak about his latest book this Thursday. Ten Ohio Disasters: Stories of Tragedy and Courage that Should Not be Forgotten will look into the state’s past of tragedy and inspiring examples of heroism.
OHIO STATE
Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce

Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce, 40 of of Punxsutawney, PA. , formerly of Cambridge. Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce, 40 of Punxsutawney, formerly of Cambridge Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her home in Punxsutawney. Amanda was born July 7, 1981 in Cambridge, Ohio to Richard Dugan and Pamela Ritchey who survive. Amanda graduated in 1998 from Cambridge High School in Ohio where she played clarinet in the marching band. She moved to Punxsutawney with her husband Matt in 2006. She was very excited to be in the process of moving back to her home town of Cambridge Ohio. Amanda enjoyed life. She was an avid reader, enjoyed Star Wars, and her Baby Yoda collection. She loved Baby Yoda! Amanda liked attending yard sales, flea markets, Thrift stores, anywhere she could find a good deal. Most of all Amanda loved her family. She adored her two daughters and would spend countless hours creating memories with them whenever she could. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Matt Pearce, Punxsutawney, two daughters, Christina J. Pearce, Kayla E. Pearce, both of Punxsutawney, two sisters, Jessica M. Ritchey, OH, Stephanie L. Dickerson and husband James, OH, a brother, David H. Knight and wife Brittney, OH, sister-in-law Valerie J. Powell and husband Chris, OH, two brother-in-law’s, John M. Pearce, OH, Michael L. Pearce and wife Brittany, OK, a bonus sister Audi Guignet, Punxsutawney, two bonus daughters, Hailey Wilson and Sophia Guignet, Punxsutawney, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law Joseph and Lois Pearce, a brother-in-law Timothy Pearce and a nephew Nehemiah Dickerson. Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 2:00 on Saturday July 2, 2022 at Bundy-Law Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 2:00 at the funeral home with Pastor Ken Harper officiating. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Valerie Powell at 5901 Palmer Road, Millersport, Ohio, for future expenses of her daughters and funeral expenses.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Carbaugh Sentenced to Life Plus 14 Years

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- A child rapist will serve life in prison without parole, plus 14 years for raping a young girl. Last month, jurors in Muskingum County convicted Joshua Carbaugh, 31, on charges of rape with a sexually violent predator specification and gross sexual imposition. Carbaugh was also convicted on...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Ohio green burials offer families new type of closure

All photos and footage of the funeral in this story were provided by family member Peter Stevens, who gave NBC4 permission to use them. Note that this story contains an image of the burial. KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – “I bring you greetings on behalf of the family,” the pastor said, opening the funeral standing […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Sarah
Paige
Jeremiah
Wayne NeMoyne Vanfossen II – June 27, 2022

Wayne NeMoyne Vanfossen II, age 76, of Holloway died peacefully at 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2022, in his home. He was born August 31, 1945; a son of the late Wayne NeMoyne Vanfossen and Pearl Elizabeth Fritter Vanfossen. Wayne was a veteran of the United States Army, joining the...
HOLLOWAY, OH
Amber Alert issued in Ohio for missing 2-week-old girl

OHIO (WSAZ) - An Amber Alert has been issued Wednesday for a 2-week-old girl who’s missing from Mansfield, Ohio, according to the Ohio Amber Alert page. Investigators say they’re looking for Mandy Jaynes, 38, who’s believed to be driving a dark blue 2005 Ford Explorer with Ohio plates JBJ9577.
MANSFIELD, OH

