LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rising diesel prices have some local school districts feeling more pain at gas pumps as they budget fuel prices for the 2022-23 school year. Across the U.S. and Kentucky, a gallon of diesel fuel averaged $5.78 as of Wednesday, per AAA. That price is almost 10 cents higher in Louisville, where a gallon of diesel fuel averaged $5.87, and about 20 cents higher in Indiana, where the average for a gallon of diesel was $6.02.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO