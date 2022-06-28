ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Subway employee fatally shot over ‘too much mayo’ on sandwich, police say

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire, Matt Adams
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42fvYA_0gOShmd600

(WXIN) — A dispute over mayonnaise led to the deadly shooting of a Georgia Subway worker, police in Atlanta have confirmed.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a downtown Subway location around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, per a news release issued by the Atlanta Police Department. Two women with gunshot wounds were transported to a local hospital, where one succumbed to her injuries.

“The victim was a 26-year-old female who was here at work,” Deputy Chief Charles Hampton of the Atlanta Police Department said during a press briefing on Monday. “And we also have another victim who is 24 years of age, who also was shot and injured, who is currently in critical condition.”

Hampton also confirmed an arrest in connection with the shooting but did not offer further details about the 36-year-old suspect.

“What we know is that the suspect came inside the restaurant, ordered a sandwich, and there was something wrong with the sandwich that made him so upset, that he decided to take out his anger on two of the employees here,” Hampton said.

Daughter devastated by mother’s killing at Star convenience store; ‘he doesn’t deserve to be free’

When questioned, Hampton confirmed reports that the suspect was upset over the amount of mayonnaise on the sandwich but said he didn’t want that information to detract from the focus of the briefing.

“I want the focus to be the gun violence. And again, it was something very senseless, too much mayo on a sandwich. … Yes, it’s a sandwich, but more importantly, someone who failed to resolve a conflict by just walking away, having a conversation to just reorder a sandwich, decided to take actions into his hands and now we have families who are devastated.”

Hampton also confirmed that the 24-year-old employee’s small child was in the restaurant at the time.

“Again, it’s very tragic. And more importantly for me, there’s a 5-year-old that was there, that’s going to have to deal with this long-term.”

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, police said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Body cam video shows Atlanta officers reviving overdosing man with Narcan

ATLANTA — Police body cam video shows the frantic moments when three Atlanta Police Department officers worked together on Monday to save a man who was overdosing on drugs. Officers used one dose of Narcan, but the man remained unconscious, even as officers performed chest compressions on the man. A few minutes later, officers gave the man a second dose and continued the chest compressions until he regained consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Child rushed to Grady Hospital with gunshot wound, investigation underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a child was rushed to Grady Hospital with a minor gunshot wound Thursday afternoon. Atlanta police officials say units are still gathering information regarding the shooting. There is no additional information available. This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News...
ATLANTA, GA
WMBF

Man suspected of shooting two Subway employees in Atlanta identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The suspect for the shooting that killed one Subway employee and injured another has been identified. He has been identified by Fulton County as Melvin Williams of Atlanta. He was booked in the Fulton County Jail on June 27. A criminal history check reveals that Williams...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Star
CBS 46

Man wanted for armed robbery in Atlanta still on the run

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Surveillance photos were released to help police identify and arrest a man wanted for an armed robbery at an Atlanta convenience store on June 24. Investigators have asked the public to help identify the man shown in the photo pointed a gun at a male victim before he robbed the coin game machine and the cash register of a store located at 409 University Ave. SW.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Fight leads to shooting in Atlanta Popeyes parking lot, police say

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman wanted in a shooting at a Southwest Atlanta Popeyes overnight. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 the shooting happened at around 11:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. Investigators say the...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Neighbors describe what they saw inside Gwinnett apartment where children allegedly lived with 'old food, urine, and feces'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two parents have been charged with cruelty to children, accused of forcing their three young children to live in unsanitary conditions. Warrants obtained by 11Alive show 27-year-old Dorien Green and 24-year-old Omi Smith allowed a three, four, and eight-year-old child, to "live with old food, urine, and feces all over the floors, walls, and bedding."
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy